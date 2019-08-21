County says no on school request

Jeff Linville | The News Commissioner Bill Goins, right, shakes hands with Nathan Gunter after reading a certificate of recognition in honor of Gunter reaching 10 lives saved with the Surry County EMS. With him is Samantha Rose, who was recognized for reaching five lives saved. -

DOBSON — Surry County Schools has begun a project to add some much needed parking at a high school, but hit a snag regarding removal of debris.

In February 2018, the Surry County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of 6.44 acres of land close to East Surry High School. The school district also has purchased other smaller tracts in that area.

Dr. Travis Reeves, school superintendent, explained that East Surry needs room to expand and can only go west.

To the north is where the school went to put in the baseball field and tennis courts. To the south are eight different lots as well as Cox-Needham Funeral Home, so acquiring space there would be virtually impossible.

Likewise in the small area between East Surry and Old Westfield Road to the east, there are eight properties, including businesses Lowes Recycling and Head Shoppe Plus.

If the school system eventually gets all the lots to the west down to the end of Main Street, East Surry would double its size.

For now, a pressing need is the lack of parking at the school gym. Only about a dozen cars can park at that building for home basketball, volleyball and wrestling matches. Others have to park all the way over at the main lot next to the football stadium and make a lengthy walk.

Dr. Reeves and Dr. Terri Mosley, chair of the Surry County Board of Education, attended Monday’s meeting of the county board. Reeves asked the county to waive tipping fees for demolition debris.

There were buildings on the properties next to the gym, said Reeves. These were put up for auction online and sold for nominal amounts, with the biggest plus being that the owners would remove the buildings from the lot.

There is a small white house on the lot that is about a century old and in such rough shape that no one wanted to spend money on it. Reeves said the schools allowed someone to purchase it for the token sum of $1 just to get it removed.

Unfortunately, the house is so structurally weak that no moving company will attempt to move it, Reeves explained. It has already begun to be demolished.

The person who wanted the house felt so bad about its state that he donated $1,000 toward the demolition costs, he noted.

Unfortunately, the costs will be much more than that because of all the construction rubble, including building materials and the foundations that the various buildings sat upon.

Reeves said the estimate was for about 840 tons that would need to be hauled to the landfill for dumping.

The current fee at the landfill is $45 per ton, so that would be about $37,800.

Waiving the landfill fees would allow the project to include a full grading and removal of the site so that additional parking could be done right now rather than in stages, Reeves stated.

This is a similar situation to what the county board encountered last month when the city of Mount Airy asked for a waiver of fees for an expected 1,000 tons from tearing down three buildings in the Spencer’s development area.

Chairman Van Tucker told Reeves that the state expects the landfill to be an enterprise fund that operates separately from the county budget — much the same way the city keeps its water/sewer operations separate from the city budget.

This means the landfill has to impose an annual fee on households and charge a tipping fee in order to support itself. That’s why the county can’t simply waive the fees, said Tucker.

Commissioner Eddie Harris said his board has had to take a hard line on waiving — including the city’s request and Habitat for Humanity — because it would mean that the county would then have to pull money out of general fund itself to pay the landfill fee.

Tucker added that the board would never turn its back on the school system if Reeves encountered any sort of budgeting shortfall because of this tipping fee.

“In the end, if the wheel runs off, you know where to come,” he said.

Commissioner Mark Marion spoke about a local man who was helped by the generosity of Surry County citizens.

Randy Floyd, who suffers from ALS, posted on Facebook that he was putting his handicap-accessible van up for sale because he had bills to pay, said Marion.

The fine folks at 13 Bones and some others in the community started a GoFundMe page, said Marion.

Organizer Angie Brown Venable states on the page, “Randy Floyd is an ALS patient whose ONLY transportation is his van. Due to all of the medical expenses that come with ALS they are having to choose what their money goes toward. We are trying to raise enough money to pay their van off so that is something they will not have to worry about anymore. Randy is wheelchair bound and his wife has cut back her hours in order to help him at home. This van is a NECESSITY!”

In just a week, they had enough money to pay off the van and some medical bills, said Marion, with $22,196 of the $25,000 goal as of Wednesday afternoon.

Most of the 262 donations so far have been in the range of $20 to $100. Clerk of Court Neil Brendle pledged $250.

Marion said he feels blessed to live in a place where friends and neighbors still look out for one another.

