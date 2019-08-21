Playground fundraiser nears 50% of goal

Pilot Mountain Civic Club members, from left, Carolyn Boyles, Rick Smith and club President Michelle Fallin, along with children Henry Fallin (napping) and Charlie Speagle, help to update current totals for the A Place to Play - Pilot Mountain fundraiser. The club made a $1,500 donation to the project last Wednesday. -

Submitted photo – Pilot Mountain Civic Club members (L to R) Carolyn Boyles, Rick Smith and club President Michelle Fallin, along with children Henry Fallin (napping) and Charlie Speagle, help to update current totals for the A Place to Play – Pilot Mountain fundraiser. The club made a $1,500 donation to the project last Wednesday.

A fundraising campaign to facilitate the renovation and expansion of a public playground at the Armfield Civic and Recreation Center in Pilot Mountain is nearing its halfway point. With several larger donations accounted for, proponents of the project realize there is still much to do.

More than $62,000 of the $150,000 goal has been raised for the project, called A Place to Play – Pilot Mountain. The effort will see $100,000 go toward playground equipment while the remainder will be used as needed for grading, fencing and landscaping.

“We’re pleased with the amount of support that we have had from the community so far,” Playground Committee member Jennifer Slate noted. “We’ve only been at this a few months and we are really close to meeting half of our goal.”

“That said,” she continued, “with our biggest contributions coming from the Town of Pilot Mountain and the (Surry) County Commissioners, we have to acknowledge that the real work to raise funds is just beginning. There aren’t any more $20,000 donors waiting in the wings – at least none that we’re aware of.”

The Playground Committee will begin mailing out a donor letter in the near future that will provide information on the need for the project and the fundraising efforts being made.

“We have gotten this far with fundraisers and the generous support of our local government,” the letter explains. “But we need people like you to help us reach our goal. Will you please consider supporting A Place to Play – Pilot Mountain?”

The letter will also contain information on sponsorships that will allow individuals, businesses and community and civic organizations on opportunity to have their name placed on a piece of the structure.

“I think the community is very excited about the project,” Slate said, “mainly because anyone who has been out to the playground recently sees the need. It’s really in terrible shape, to be honest. Our work now is to build confidence in the community so that people recognize that something great is going to happen and they want to be a part of it.”

