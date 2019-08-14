Woman jailed in hit-and-run that hurt teen

A Cana, Virginia, woman has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run incident that seriously injured a local teen earlier this week, according to the Mount Airy Police Department.

Jennifer Lee Duncan, 37, of 894 Fish Lake Road, is accused of hit and run causing injury, a felony, along with failing to report an accident, speeding/failing to reduce speed, having unsealed wine/liquor in a passenger area and operating a vehicle with no insurance.

Duncan was held in the Surry County Jail under a $12,000 secured bond after being charged Tuesday morning, but was released on bond late that afternoon, a jail spokeswoman said Wednesday.

The case stems from a collision Monday around 2 p.m. on U.S. 52-South at Arlington Street near an Eagles Carports facility, where the scooter was struck by a 2009 Hyundai allegedly driven by Duncan, who fled the scene.

The scooter was being operated by Terrence Kenyon Bender, 19, of Gwyn Avenue, with previous reports indicating that the 2015 Tao Tao scooter was sent skidding about 75 to 100 feet by the impact.

The teen suffered trauma-type injuries that were unspecified — but described as non-life-threatening — and was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

“We transported him stable,” Surry County Emergency Services Director John Shelton said Wednesday of Bender’s condition, “and I’m going to say he’s going to be fine.”

Meanwhile, the car said to have been driven by the Cana woman was abandoned in a parking lot at Central Continuing Care on Newsome Street, just off U.S. 52 about a quarter-mile from the collision scene, where it was found by authorities. Duncan was not there, with earlier reports suggesting she got a ride with someone from that location.

Duncan is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court on Oct. 15.

Scooter dangers

Shelton, the EMS director, said the collision involving the scooter highlights the need for awareness of those vehicles on area roadways, which has been increasingly prevalent in recent years.

“Generally, they travel much slower — most of them are around 25 miles per hour,” he said. “So the overtake speed (by cars and trucks) is much quicker because of that — it’s just hard to judge the speed of these vehicles.”

Some scooter operators will pull over toward the shoulder to let faster traffic go by, but then dangers can be posed when they veer back into the road. “Passing can be a big issue,” Shelton said.

Scooters also can be difficult to spot, especially in the dark.

“There are not many warning devices on those vehicles,” Shelton said. “Even the brake light might be very small and dim and even the headlight itself.”

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

