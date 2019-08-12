Teen struck while driving scooter

A teenager was transported to a Winston-Salem hospital Monday afternoon after being struck while riding a scooter.

John Shelton, director of Surry County Emergency Services, said the call came in at 2:18 p.m. about an accident at the intersection of U.S. 52 and Arlington Street (near an Eagle Carports facility).

The bike was struck by a vehicle and sent skidding maybe 75 to 100 feet along the roadway, Shelton estimated. “The young man was lucky to be alive.”

Shelton did not release the name of the victim, yet, but said he was 19 years old and in stable condition while the ambulance made a routine transport to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

It appeared to be a hit and run, Shelton observed, as the car continued on and was later discovered about a quarter-mile west, just off U.S. 52 on Newsome Street at Central Continuing Care.

It is believed that a female was driving the vehicle and possibly called a friend to pick her up in another vehicle as she was not at the scene of the automobile used in the incident, explained Shelton.

The case is being investigated by the Mount Airy Police Department, who did not provide additional details by press time.

