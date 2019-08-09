Raid nets drug, gun charges

Revels -

A local man has been slapped with more than a half-dozen drug- and gun-related charges after a raid at his house earlier this week.

Mario Detrece Revels, 32, of 474 Neal Road, Mount Airy, has been charged with one count each of possession of schedule II controlled substance cocaine, possession of schedule IV controlled substance Alprazolam, possession of schedule VI controlled substance marijuana, possession of a firearm by felon, and maintaining a drug dwelling, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office.

He is also charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

His arrest came after the sheriff’s office’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at his home in the Beulah community, according to a release issued by the sheriff’s office.

According to Sheriff Steve Hiatt, detectives from his office’s Narcotics Division and street crimes unit, along with the Mount Airy Police Department Narcotics unit, searched the residence for illegal narcotics.

“Detectives found crack cocaine, marijuana, and a .32-caliber handgun,” the sheriff said in the written statement.

Revels was placed under a $31,000 secured bond with a Sept. 18 court date.

