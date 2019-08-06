Board fills, refills 10 slots of advisory groups

Members of key advisory groups in Mount Airy involved with parks and recreation, growth, preservation and other areas have been either appointed or reappointed — with 10 people included altogether.

One body undergoing change is the Mount Airy Planning Board, triggered by the resignation of John Collins, who had served as its chairman.

The planning group has nine members, who analyze present and emerging land-development trends and activities and recommend plans, policies and ordinances designed to maximize opportunities for growth while promoting public health, safety, morals and welfare.

Five reside within the municipal limits, appointed by the city commissioners, and four live in the extraterritorial jurisdiction (ETJ) zone covering areas just outside town, who are appointed by the county commissioners.

Collins, an in-city resident, is being replaced by Gray Trotter, who has represented the ETJ district, which Mount Airy officials voted earlier this year to begin dissolving.

Trotter has moved into town, leading to a recommendation for his appointment to fill the vacancy created by Collins’ resignation for a three-year term expiring on Aug. 30, 2022.

This was approved by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners during a meeting last Thursday, when action also was taken on other appointments/reappointments for groups that serve the commissioners on an advisory basis.

Parks, recreation

Also involved was the Mount Airy Parks and Recreation Commission and members Rob Sinton and Linda Wright, whose terms have expired.

Sinton expressed interest in continuing to serve and was reappointed to another three-year term expiring on May 31, 2022, while Wright declined to see reappointment.

Jenny Smith was appointed to fill that vacancy, also to a three-year term expiring in 2022.

Smith is the visitor center and tour group manager for the Mount Airy Tourism operation, a local native who graduated from Mount Airy High School and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

The parks and rec commission helps oversee the city’s programs and facilities.

Preservation group

Three people on the nine-member Historic Preservation Commission whose terms have ended were approved for new three-year stints that will expire on June 30, 2022.

They include Betty Wright, Mary Fawcett and Mary Planer.

Members of the commission must be qualified based on interest or experience in history, architecture, archaeology or related fields.

They advise the commissioners on historic landmark and property designations and function as a design review board for proposed changes to the exterior of such properties and structures.

Retirement/Relocation Committee

Three members were reappointed to the Mount Airy Relocation/Retirement Committee.

They include Jerry Coram, Roger Cramer and Ashly Lancaster, whose terms expire at the end of this month.

Each was approved for another three-year term to run until Aug. 30, 2022.

Cramer had been named to the group during the spring as a replacement for Allen Burton, who resigned. At that time, Cramer was appointed to serve out the remainder of Burton’s term expiring this month.

The Relocation/Retirement Committee is one of the city’s newer advisory boards, which was formed several years ago to help entice retirees to move to the city, along with members of other age groups.

