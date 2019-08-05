Local minister retires, but not in usual way

The Rev. Dennis W. "Bud" Cameron delivers his final sermon during a joint service of the two United Methodiist churches he served for the past four years, Franklin Heights and Maple Grove, which was held at Franklin Heights. Even in retirement, Cameron plans to remain active in the ministry in other capacities. - Melva Houston sings “We Have Come a Long Way” in honor of the occasion. - Bud Cameron, left, receives a certificate recognizing his induction into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during the church service. Making the presentation signifying North Carolina's highest civilian award is a representative of Gov. Roy Cooper, John Smith, a retired Superior Court judge and former director of the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC). -

Usually when someone retires, it’s a matter of coming to a point in life where he or she has logged many years and voluntarily is electing to spend more time with family or on other pursuits.

A different kind of situation surrounds the Rev. Dennis W. “Bud” Cameron of Mount Airy, who didn’t decide to step down as a longtime United Methodist minister on his own but recently left the pulpit in accordance with church policy.

The United Methodist Discipline, a book that constitutes the law and doctrine of that denomination, requires a minister or bishop to retire when they reach age 72, a milestone achieved by Cameron in March.

Church doctrine is one thing, yet the local minister — whose religious career spans 34 years — has his own feelings about the matter.

“I’m not through,” Cameron said Tuesday, pledging to stay involved in his field by ministering to the homebound and persons in nursing homes or rehab facilities along with being available to fill in at churches as needed.

When commenting on the idea of forced retirement or aging out of a profession, Cameron cited the irony of that in terms of the ministry, pointing out that John Wesley — the founder of Methodism — preached his last sermon when he was 88.

Then there was Moses, Cameron said, who preached until he was 120, and Joshua, Moses’ successor, who was active in the ministry until age 110.

Honors abound

A definite upside to Bud Cameron’s official retirement is that it has been greeted with the usual fanfare accompanying someone who has enjoyed a distinguished career with many years of service.

This included special recognition at the annual conference of the Western North Carolina division of the United Methodist Church. Methodist policy calls for a minister who reaches age 72 to be officially retired at the next annual conference, which occurred in June.

During that gathering, the Rev. Cameron and 39 other ministers, representing combined service of nearly 1,000 years, received certificates honoring their careers.

As a longtime licensed local pastor, he ministered at eight different churches in the greater Mount Airy area along with ones in Patrick and Carroll counties in Virginia.

After being recognized at the annual conference in June, Cameron more recently was honored by the congregations of the United Methodist churches he most recently has served, for the past four years, Franklin Heights and Maple Grove.

This included a joint worship service at Franklin Heights United Methodist where Cameron preached for the last time in front of an overflow crowd of about 150 people. Members of the other six churches he has pastored also were invited.

A number of honors were bestowed on Cameron during that service, which coincided with him being inducted into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine. It represents North Carolina’s highest civilian award, given in recognition of those who have made significant contributions and provided exemplary service to the state and their communities.

A certificate for the Order of the Long Leaf Pine was executed by Gov. Roy Cooper and presented during the church service to Cameron by Cooper’s representative, John Smith. He is a retired Superior Court judge and former director of the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC).

Gifts also were bestowed by the Franklin and Maple Grove congregations to Cameron and his wife Vickie, a career educator of 40 years, including serving as principal of Central Middle School.

In addition, the retiring minister received a plaque from the Greater Mount Airy United Methodist Churches in Ministry, in appreciation for his service and leadership to that group. It includes 12 United Methodist churches in the local area that work together on mission projects.

The combined choirs of Franklin and Maple Grove provided music, and a guest singer, famed vocalist Melva Houston, performed “We Have Come a Long Way” to match the spirit of the occasion.

Among other accolades were a blessing and a gift to Cameron from the president of the Mount Airy Ministerial Association, the Rev. D.M. Dalton, and the presentation of a plaque and pen honoring Cameron as a member of the Society of John Wesley. It was given by Eddie Foster, president of the United Methodist Men of the Yadkin Valley District.

Cameron’s last sermon included mention of the biblical account of the apostle Paul’s farewell to the leaders of the Church of Ephesus, as he was setting out for Jerusalem for what Paul believed would be his end.

“It was sad,” Cameron said of his farewell address from the pulpit.

“The churches I have served have been small membership churches, but that doesn’t mean small in faith and small in Christian work,” he added. “I have come to love and become very attached to all those people.”

Cameron said the highlights of his ministry have included caring deeply for the congregations of each of the eight churches — “being there in happy times as well as sad times, performing marriages and also performing funerals.”

Reiterating a desire to stay active in the ministry, the newly minted retiree said he has told the Methodist district superintendent that he will be available to pinch-hit if a church opening occurs.

Cameron also plans to re-launch Christian Hope Ministries, geared toward the homebound and those confined to nursing and other facilities.

“I believe that Christian ministry embraces a lot more than just being a preacher of a church,” he stressed, “and I will be doing Christian ministry in some fashion and form for the rest of my life.”

Cameron, a native of the Sandhills in Moore County, came to Surry County 50 years ago as a student teacher and later served as county register of deeds for 28 years (seven terms), retiring from that post in 2004.

The Camerons are the parents of two daughters.

While no one really knows what the future will bring, Bud Cameron is thankful for what has happened so far:

“God has been good to this old boy.”

The Rev. Dennis W. "Bud" Cameron delivers his final sermon during a joint service of the two United Methodiist churches he served for the past four years, Franklin Heights and Maple Grove, which was held at Franklin Heights. Even in retirement, Cameron plans to remain active in the ministry in other capacities. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Bud-this-1.jpg The Rev. Dennis W. "Bud" Cameron delivers his final sermon during a joint service of the two United Methodiist churches he served for the past four years, Franklin Heights and Maple Grove, which was held at Franklin Heights. Even in retirement, Cameron plans to remain active in the ministry in other capacities. Melva Houston sings “We Have Come a Long Way” in honor of the occasion. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Bud-this-2.jpg Melva Houston sings “We Have Come a Long Way” in honor of the occasion. Bud Cameron, left, receives a certificate recognizing his induction into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during the church service. Making the presentation signifying North Carolina’s highest civilian award is a representative of Gov. Roy Cooper, John Smith, a retired Superior Court judge and former director of the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC). https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_Bud-this-3.jpg Bud Cameron, left, receives a certificate recognizing his induction into the Order of the Long Leaf Pine during the church service. Making the presentation signifying North Carolina’s highest civilian award is a representative of Gov. Roy Cooper, John Smith, a retired Superior Court judge and former director of the N.C. Administrative Office of the Courts (NCAOC).

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.