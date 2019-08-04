Computer, tech classes begin this month

DOBSON — Several computer and technology classes will be offered through Surry Community College with August start dates.

Computer Skills Basics Bootcamp is being offered on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 19 through Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon in Room 114 at The Center for Public Safety, 1220 State St., Mount Airy. This shorter class format is designed to give beginning computer students a basic understanding of computer skills. The class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for students who may have limited computer skills. Topics may include keyboarding, terminology, basics of computer software and hardware and internet skills. This class begins new sessions monthly.

Computer Skills for Seniors will be offered at three locations. The Elkin Center, 1461 North Bridge St., Elkin will hold the class on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 19 through Oct. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. The Pilot Center, 612 East Main St., Pilot Mountain, will hold the class on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 19 through Oct. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. The Center for Public Safety in Mount Airy will have the class on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 19 through Oct. 9, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon.

This class is designed to be hands-on and user friendly for senior citizens. Topics taught in this class vary, and each session will include topics like: computer basics, how to copy and paste, using spreadsheets, and Internet skills. Students will be shown how to use a computer for things like their daily planner, address book, calendar, notepad, files, folders, papers and more. They will be shown how to use their computer to watch videos, listen to music, organize photographs, send mail, etc.

The goal of this course is to show students how to do all of this with the least amount of strain and frustration. This course will start with basic computer exercises that allow students to practice what you’ve learned. Handouts will be provided to each student.

Microsoft Windows 10 & Office 2016 will be held in three locations. The Elkin Center will hold the class on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 19 through Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Pilot Center will hold the class on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Center for Public Safety will have the class on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 19 through Oct. 10 from 1 to 4 p.m.

This eight-week course will show the student how to use Microsoft’s newest operating system, Windows 10, as well as the productivity programs of MS Office. This course includes an overview of MS Word 2016, MS Excel 2016 and MS PowerPoint 2016.

The MS Word portion includes understanding the tools used in MS Word to create impressive letters, memos and fliers. Students will learn how to write formulas and use built-in functions to have Excel automatically calculate totals, averages, and other common calculations in the MS Excel Portion of the class. Learn MS Excel skills that will help you prepare for tax season. MS PowerPoint topics include creating a presentation from scratch, using text, graphics, animations and transitions. Topics may be added or omitted based on student interest.

Technology Awareness will be held at three locations: the Elkin Center on Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 19 through Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon; the Pilot Center on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20 through Oct. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon; and the Center for Public Safety Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 19 through Oct. 9 from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $125, but may be waived for unemployed or underemployed students.

This course provides employability skills training for unemployed and underemployed adults. The curriculum framework and the content of the instructional materials should focus on the following topics: developing a moderate comfort level of basic computer-use skills, using technology in developing and implementing job search strategies, researching career and occupational information, compiling and developing employment related documents (resume, cover letters, applications and electronic employment portfolios), accessing governmental and educational resources, assessing technology literacy, understanding the impact of social networking on employment, and emphasizing the role of technology in the workplace.

This course will also include an introduction to additional forms of technology including the use of tablets and smartphones for the workplace.

Microsoft Excel 2016 is a four-week course meeting on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20 through Sept. 12, from 6 to 9 p.m. in Room J-107, Surry Community College in Dobson. This class is appropriate for beginning Excel students or those who need to update their Excel skills for today’s job market. Training includes basic spreadsheet building. Tuition is $71.

Digital Photography I – online will take place Aug. 15 through Oct. 10. Tuition is $127. This course introduces digital photographic equipment, theory, and processes. Emphasis is placed on camera operation, composition, computer photo manipulation and creative expression. Digital camera with manual settings required. Part II will be held Oct. 17 through Dec. 12.

Intro to Project Management (Hybrid) is being offered online Aug. 15 through Dec. 13. This course introduces project management fundamentals and principles. Topics include project life cycles, work breakdown structures and planning and control methods. This class is one of a series of six in the new Project Management program. The course is delivered online with the first class being a face-to-face meeting, as well as weekly online meetings that are also recorded for future viewing. Cost is $127.

C++ Programming is an online course offered Aug. 15 through Dec. 13. This course covers the programming process and logic through the C++ language. Students will design, code, test and debug at a beginning level. C++ language is one of the most widely used programming languages and is often in embedded systems software engineering, communications and videogames. This class is fully online with weekly help sessions available. Cost is $183. Textbook is also required.

C # Programming is an online class offered Aug. 15 through Dec. 13. This course covers the event driven programming methods and object-oriented programming principles, using the C# language. C# is used in .NET and web-based development, and is in high demand in enterprise-level development teams. This class is fully online with weekly help sessions available. Cost is $183. Textbook is also required.

For questions and registration for either of these classes, contact Susan Ratcliff at 336-386-3309 or ratcliffs@surry.edu.