Soldiers’ sacrifice honored with service

The Westfield Ruritan Club welcomed members of the surrounding community to its 25th Annual Memorial Day Service Sunday afternoon, providing a brief patriotic ceremony in honor of those soldiers who have served and sacrificed.

Westfield Ruritan Doris Jessup opened the service by welcoming those in attendance, briefly describing the purpose of the service as to recognize those who gave their life in service as well as those who came home.

Attendees then joined in reciting The Pledge of Allegiance followed by singing “My Country ‘Tis of Thee.” Westfield Friends Meeting Pastor Linda Anderson then led those in attendance in a prayer.

Guest speaker for the day was veteran Harry Anderson, who had served in the United States Air Force from 1969-76.

He began his remarks with a quote from the late General George S. Patton: “It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died,” Patton had said. “Rather, we should thank God that such men lived.”

Anderson then shared thoughts and excerpts from the book, “Sacred Duty-A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery” by Sen. Tom Cotton. Cotton served in the US Army from 2005-2009 (active) and 2009-2013 (reserve). He is a recipient of the Bronze Star Medal.

In Cotton’s book, he reflects on the military tradition known as “Flags In,” during which the 3rd United States Infantry Regiment, better known as “The Old Guard,” places flags at the more than 200,000 Arlington National Cemetery gravesites.

“We should never forget these soldiers who have given their lives for their country,” Anderson said.

Senior Pastor Brian Chilton of Westfield Baptist Church then offered a benediction to close the service.

“My grandfather served in World War II,” Chilton noted afterwards. “For me, it was a great honor to be able to be a part of this service.”

Guest speaker for the service was retired U.S. Air Force veteran Harry Anderson, who shared excerpts and thoughts from the book, “Sacred Duty – A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery,” recounting author Tom Cotton’s participation in the annual placing of flags at each gravesite in Arlington National Cemetary. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_DSC08775.jpg Guest speaker for the service was retired U.S. Air Force veteran Harry Anderson, who shared excerpts and thoughts from the book, “Sacred Duty – A Soldier’s Tour at Arlington National Cemetery,” recounting author Tom Cotton’s participation in the annual placing of flags at each gravesite in Arlington National Cemetary. Dean Palmer | Special to the News Before the Sunday service, organizers placed a wreath and flags at the World War II memorial on the grounds of the World War II Memorial Park, located at the site of the old Westfield School. The World War II Memorial has long been a focal point of the Westfield Memorial Day service. The monument honors by name the military service of seven former Westfield School students and one former school employee with a simple epitaph, “They died that we might live.” https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_DSC08771.jpg Before the Sunday service, organizers placed a wreath and flags at the World War II memorial on the grounds of the World War II Memorial Park, located at the site of the old Westfield School. The World War II Memorial has long been a focal point of the Westfield Memorial Day service. The monument honors by name the military service of seven former Westfield School students and one former school employee with a simple epitaph, “They died that we might live.” Dean Palmer | Special to the News