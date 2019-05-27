SCC offers summer jump start classes

DOBSON — Surry Community College is offering four classes that start June 12 designed specifically for rising high school juniors and seniors who are Career and College eligible and for rising freshmen who will begin community college in fall 2019.

The classes start June 12; the deadline to register is June 10.

The classes offered are: ENG 110 – Freshman Composition; ENG 111 Writing & Inquiry; ACA 122 College Transfer Success; and SOC 210 Intro to Sociology. The classes may be taken tuition-free if the students enroll through the Career and College Promise dual enrollment program.

Call 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu for help with college application, financial aid and class registration.