East Surry High School student serves as House page

Submitted photo Leah Hayes, an East Surry student, is shown with Rep. Kyle Hall during her participation as a page for the N.C. House of Representatives. -

RALEIGH — A student from Surry County has gotten an inside look at state government through an “eye-opening” experience in Raleigh.

Leah Hayes, who attends East Surry High School, served as a page for the N.C. House of Representatives.

She was sponsored by Rep. Kyle Hall, whose 91st House District now includes portions of Surry County due to redistricting.

The East Surry student, whose parents are Dusty and Travis, was appointed and introduced to the members of the House of Representatives during a session on Monday night.

“I had a great time in Raleigh this week, and I learned a lot about the legislative process,” Leah commented Friday. “I also met a lot of great friends in the process.”

The North Carolina House Page Program offers a unique opportunity to students from across the state, which allows them to witness the inner-workings of the Legislature firsthand.

Youths are able to connect with state elected leaders each year through the program, providing a “captivating insight into government,” according to information from Rep. Hall’s office.

Pages get the opportunity to observe state lawmakers, lobbyists, staff members and constituents working together in the legislative process.

The pages also witness and learn how bills are handled and about the structure of state government.

“Getting to see the House of Representatives firsthand was a very eye-opening experience for me,” Leah added Friday.

“I saw how bills become laws, and one in particular was brought up that interested me,” she mentioned. “There was a bill brought to the calendar called the ‘Born Alive’ bill, that in short allowed late-term aborted babies that are born still living to be administered proper health care in order to preserve their lives.”

The East Surry student says it was “cool to me to hear different opinions and perspectives on this bill and get to talk about it with my peers.”

House pages attend session and committee meetings each day. They additionally are given the opportunity to provide office assistance to members and staffers of the House.

“I would highly recommend this program to anyone my age that is interested in politics and curious about our lawmakers,” Leah reported.

Rep. Hall took her to lunch and the two had some “great” conversations about college and career choices, the East Surry student said.

“And I am considering running for office someday. I’m very grateful to have had this opportunity, and I’m so excited to utilize the things I’ve learned in the future.”

While citizens in Surry County are accustomed to having Rep. Sarah Stevens of Mount Airy as their state House member, the most recent round of redistricting has resulted in her 90th District now including 18 of the county’s 29 precincts.

Hall, a Republican, as is Stevens, serves the other 11 precincts located in southern and eastern areas of Surry as part of his District 91 in the House of Representatives, which cover the East Surry School District.

These include Pilot 1 and 2, Shoals, Eldora, Siloam, Marsh, Longhill, Dobson 3, South Westfield, North Westfield and Rockford.

Hall, a Realtor who resides in King, also has constituents in Stokes and Rockingham counties.

Leah Hayes, an East Surry student, is shown with Rep. Kyle Hall during her participation as a page for the N.C. House of Representatives. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Page-this-final.jpg Leah Hayes, an East Surry student, is shown with Rep. Kyle Hall during her participation as a page for the N.C. House of Representatives. Submitted photo

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.