Action taken on city culinary school

Another step has been taken toward the development of a culinary school in Mount Airy on the old Spencer’s industrial property downtown.

The city Board of Commissioners in recent days approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU), officially allowing the Piedmont Triad Regional Council the use of what’s commonly known as the “Cube Building” in the former textile complex now owned by the municipality.

“We feel good about our ability to use and develop this building,” said Tammy Caudill, strategic initiatives coordinator with the Piedmont Triad Regional Council — a Kernersville-based organization of local government units which includes Mount Airy. Part of its mission is to improve the region’s economy.

Plans for the culinary school — to be combined with a workforce development center operated by Surry Community College — were made public in early January by the regional council after it identified the need for such training. The present labor force is said to be insufficient to support the area restaurant industry, coupled with a large number of local residents who could benefit from higher-paying jobs such as chefs and other positions.

The memorandum of understanding approved 5-0 by the commissioners during a meeting last Thursday night was described by Caudill as a tentative agreement that will allow the regional group to apply for a grant for the culinary school project.

Caudill said $1.5 million is to be sought from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

“The grant (application) will be submitted in early April,” she added.

In late February, Mount Airy officials voted to support the grant submission, which if successful will fund renovations to the Cube Building, buy equipment for a training kitchen and supply other needs.

Piedmont Triad Regional Council officials say no city funds will be requested for that.

With the memorandum of understanding labeled a tentative agreement, a more-detailed pact will be introduced later, based on discussion at the meeting.

Commissioner questions

Although Mount Airy officials have been supportive of the non-profit culinary school for its role in the redevelopment of the Spencer’s property and what the project means to the local tourism industry and residents, the board had questions for Caudill.

Commissioner Jim Armbrister asked about the space the new institute would occupy in the Cube Building, which Caudill says includes 25 percent of its upper floor. Efforts will be made to have the college use as much of the remaining space as possible for its first classes in Mount Airy.

Shirley Brinkley, another commissioner, said she is concerned about portions of the building being unused.

The regional council representative also fielded a question about the students to be served by the culinary school that involves an expansion to Mount Airy of an existing non-profit entity in Winston-Salem, the Providence Culinary Training Program. It is associated with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina.

“You have a large amount of people who are under-employed,” Caudill told city officials in describing a need among the local labor force.

“They are working, but not earning a living wage.”

Another target group will be recovering addicts trying to re-enter the job market, Caudill said.

The development of the culinary school is expected to be a three-year process.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.

