Flat Rock holds family math night

Submitted photo Fourth grade teacher Shannon Parker with student Samuel St. Jude. - Submitted photo Teacher Karen Hoosier works with one of her students and family. - Submitted photo Students Jeremiah and Janiah Mills with their dad, whose name was not provided. - Submitted photo First graders and their families listen to teacher Keevie Wilmoth discuss math strategies. - - Submitted photo Kindergarten students and their families at the Flat Rock Elementary School math night. - -

Flat Rock Elementary School hosted Family Math Night, with students and their families attending along with the teachers in each student’s grade level.

The teachers shared ways that families can work on math skills together and showed strategies families could do at home to build math fluency and problem solving skills, such using playing cards and dice to work on counting skills.

Some families were provided with their own set of dice and playing cards to take home with them. Other classrooms had board games set up that taught various math skills. Teachers also shared apps and websites that can be used at home to enhance students’ math skills.

Families were able to learn ways that math can be used in fun and creative ways that build skills at the same time.