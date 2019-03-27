Marsh, Whittling Wall both honored

Garry Hodges | Mount Airy Downtown Inc. Several Mount Airy area officials and residents were among those on hand to receive recognition from North Carolina Main Street officials. Pictured here are, from left, Chief Deputy Secretary of the N.C. Department of Commerce Liz Crabill, Mitch Williams, Ted Ashby, Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe, Tammy Spencer, Brad Spencer, Lizzie Morrison, and Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development of the N.C. Department of Commerce Kenny Flowers. - Garry Hodges | Mount Airy Downtown Inc. Main Street Champion Phil Marsh, center, poses for a photo with Commerce Chief Deputy Secretary Liz Crabill and Commerce Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development Kenny Flowers shortly after Marsh received his award. - Tom Joyce Among the figures immortalized in brick along Mount Airy’s Whittling Wall are, from left, old-time musicians Tommy Jarrell and Fred Cockerham as well as Ralph Epperson, the founder of a local radio station dedicated to that genre. -

SALISBURY — The recent North Carolina Main Street conference was a bit of a coming-out party for Mount Airy, with a local businessman being recognized as a Main Street Champion and a project spearheaded by Mount Airy Downtown receiving state accolades as well.

Phil Marsh, a long-time member of both the Downtown Business Association and Mount Airy Downtown Inc., was named as a Main Street Champion by the statewide group.

“Every city and town needs a champion — someone that will step up and invest time and money in the community, improve the quality of life and grow economic vibrancy throughout the state,” said Anthony M. Copeland, N.C. secretary of commerce, during a recent gathering in Salisbury.

“The key to the success of the local Main Street program is its people, those individuals that take extraordinary pride in their downtown revitalization initiatives and the vitality of their community and are willing to go the extra mile for success,” added Liz Parham, director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center. “They are local elected officials and staff, community leaders, downtown business owners and employees, and program volunteers. They give 110 percent and then ask, what’s next?”

Those attributes perfectly describe Marsh, according to Lizzie Morrison, Mount Airy Main Street coordinator.

“Phil Marsh is the epitome of a Main Street Champion. I can’t thank him enough for his dedication and service to our community,” she said. “He is one of the most hardworking and humble people that I know, and I don’t know where we would be without him.

“If you know Phil, you know that he is always on the move, and he’s usually on his way to go help someone else. He stops in my office almost daily to ask if there is anything he can do to help. It has been such a wonderful blessing to have Phil as a downtown leader, a mentor and a friend.”

In addition to his work with the Downtown Business Association and Downtown Mount Airy, Marsh is involved in a number of signature events in Mount Airy.

“He started, and still coordinates, the Mayberry Cool Cars & Rods Cruise-In events which have grown to attract thousands of people to downtown,” the statewide Main Street organization said in announcing his recognition. “On cruise-in days, Phil volunteers for a twelve-hour shift with a smile on his face. He organizes the Independence Day Parade and the Christmas Parade, and is always the first one to arrive to line up cars and floats at the crack of dawn.”

Marsh wasn’t the only local person to accept an award from the North Carolina Main Street organization.

Several local officials were there to be recognized for the city’s Whittling Wall project, which was celebrated with a Best Outdoor Space Improvement award by the state Main Street group.

“This year’s award-winning projects represent some of the state’s best downtown revitalization success stories,” Parham said of the Whittling Wall and several other projects from around North Carolina. “The projects being recognized are notable building rehabilitation projects, extraordinary public art projects, creative promotional activities, and public-private partnerships formed to make significant downtown changes and improvements.”

“These projects … demonstrate the kind of vision that local governments and their economic development partners, private developers, business owners, and private citizens need to improve their downtown districts and grow the local economy,” said Kenny Flowers, assistant secretary for Rural Economic Development.

“We are so excited that the Whittling Wall has been chosen for the NC Main Street Best Outdoor Space Improvement Award,” Lizzie Morrison said. “This project will outlive everyone that worked on it. It’s really special to leave something for future generations to learn from and enjoy.

“You can visit the Whittling Wall and get a better sense of who we are in Mount Airy — artisans, musicians, educators, small business owners and hard-working people who make Mount Airy what it is today. The amazing sculptural work of Brad Spencer transformed an overlooked side street to a destination. I just love what public art can do for a small town like Mount Airy. It moves, it educates, it makes you pause and reflect, and most of the time it makes you smile.”

The award officially named three partners in the project — Mount Airy Downtown Inc., The city of Mount Airy, and artist Brad Spencer.

In addition to the awards handed out to the Mount Airy individuals, Elkin’s Rock Façade “Make a Wish” Project won recognition in the Best Endangered Properties Rescue Effort.

Several Mount Airy area officials and residents were among those on hand to receive recognition from North Carolina Main Street officials. Pictured here are, from left, Chief Deputy Secretary of the N.C. Department of Commerce Liz Crabill, Mitch Williams, Ted Ashby, Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe, Tammy Spencer, Brad Spencer, Lizzie Morrison, and Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development of the N.C. Department of Commerce Kenny Flowers. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_index.jpg Several Mount Airy area officials and residents were among those on hand to receive recognition from North Carolina Main Street officials. Pictured here are, from left, Chief Deputy Secretary of the N.C. Department of Commerce Liz Crabill, Mitch Williams, Ted Ashby, Mount Airy Mayor David Rowe, Tammy Spencer, Brad Spencer, Lizzie Morrison, and Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development of the N.C. Department of Commerce Kenny Flowers. Garry Hodges | Mount Airy Downtown Inc. Main Street Champion Phil Marsh, center, poses for a photo with Commerce Chief Deputy Secretary Liz Crabill and Commerce Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development Kenny Flowers shortly after Marsh received his award. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_index2.jpg Main Street Champion Phil Marsh, center, poses for a photo with Commerce Chief Deputy Secretary Liz Crabill and Commerce Assistant Secretary for Rural Economic Development Kenny Flowers shortly after Marsh received his award. Garry Hodges | Mount Airy Downtown Inc. Among the figures immortalized in brick along Mount Airy’s Whittling Wall are, from left, old-time musicians Tommy Jarrell and Fred Cockerham as well as Ralph Epperson, the founder of a local radio station dedicated to that genre. https://www.mtairynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/03/web1_Wall-this.jpg Among the figures immortalized in brick along Mount Airy’s Whittling Wall are, from left, old-time musicians Tommy Jarrell and Fred Cockerham as well as Ralph Epperson, the founder of a local radio station dedicated to that genre. Tom Joyce