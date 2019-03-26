Easter Bunny, live animals highlight event

Youngsters, along with a few adults, at the 2018 Photos with the Easter Bunny event had an opportunity throughout the morning to make friends with live bunnies and other small animals. A similar event is scheduled for Saturday at The Pilot Center. -

The Pilot 4-H Club will be hosting a visit from the Easter Bunny on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at The Pilot Center, located at 612 East Main Street in Pilot Mountain, as one of several attractions during a morning filled with animals and activities.

Live bunnies will also be on hand for petting along with baby sheep, goats and possibly other animals. Games and activities are planned and are open for all to participate. Pilot 4-H Club members will be working on a wall canvas for the Surry County Extension Master Gardeners.

The “Photos with the Easter Bunny” event is being held as a club fundraiser. For a $10 fee, photographer Stephanie Wilkins of A Thousand Words Photography will be on hand to take photos, with a digital image to be sent to participants.

According to Crystal Folger-Hawks, one of the club’s Cloverbuds leaders, the purchase of a photo is not required for petting animals or taking part in games and all are welcomed to participate.

The Pilot 4-H Club is made up of 40 active youth members, divided by age into two groups. Youngsters between the ages of 5-8 comprise the Cloverbuds group, with Folger-Hawks and Leslie Sawyers serving as adult leaders. Older youths, ages 9-18, make up the 4-Hers, led by Jami Tucker and Brittany Johnson Estrada.

All proceeds from the day will benefit the club and its activities. Club members meet on the second Tuesday of each month, from 6-7:30 p.m. at The Pilot Center.

The club, Folger-Hawks noted, is youth-driven and youth-focused, with active 4-Hers elected to serve as club officers. Current officers include President Timothy Foster, Vice President Mallory Estrada, Secretary Willow Lawson, Treasurer Sydney Tucker, Historian Erica Foster and News Reporter Kylee Seats.

Hands-on activities, including crafts and service projects, are frequent and youths help to choose themes. The theme for the 2019 second quarter, beginning in April, will be “The Great Outdoors.” Projects will include learning about survival skills during the month of April, a study of bees and birds during May and visit to the Pilot Mountain State Park for hiking and a closer look at its flora and fauna during June.

“We want to make the club fun and affordable,” Folger-Hawks explained. “We offer our club free to all, with no fees. Saturday’s fundraiser helps us to be able to do that.”

“We’re looking forward to Saturday,” she noted. “It should be a fun morning and everyone is invited to come out and take part.”

Youngsters, along with a few adults, at the 2018 Photos with the Easter Bunny event had an opportunity throughout the morning to make friends with live bunnies and other small animals. A similar event is scheduled for Saturday at The Pilot Center.