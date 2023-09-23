SCC nursing student awarded Cherokee scholarship

September 23, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0
Staff Report

DOBSON — A nursing student at Surry Community College has become one of only 10 individuals in America to be awarded an A Nurse I Am Scholarship, and its first-ever local recipient since the program began in 2007.

Charmion A. Miller-Davis was tapped for the scholarship sponsored by Cherokee Uniforms, a supplier of items such as hospital scrubs, medical uniforms and nursing shoes. It is part of the Careismatic Brands Inc. operation based in Santa Monica, California.

The A Nurse I Am Scholarship provides financial support and resources to exceptional nursing students.

Among other 2023 scholarship recipients besides Miller-Davis are students at major institutions including Duke University, the University of Washington, Emory University and the University of Arizona.

In addition to receiving $3,000 to apply toward their nursing education, she and the nine other honorees were gifted scrubs, footwear, accessories and medical instruments from Careismatic Brands through the scholarship designation.

Undergraduate winners pursuing pre-licensed programs additionally received a one-year American Organization for Nursing Leadership student membership. The exclusive membership provides access to an abundance of resources and educational materials.

Careismatic Brands established the A Nurse I Am Scholarship 16 years ago to support, nurture and develop nursing students. The program has awarded $200,000-plus in scholarship funds and helped launch the careers of more than 100 healthcare professionals.

“We’re committed to shaping the future of nursing, one scholarship at a time,” Girisha Chandraraj, the CEO of Careismatic Brands, said in a statement.

“The A Nurse I Am Scholarship will provide these exceptional nursing students with the resources they need to thrive in their educational pursuits.”

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants must be actively enrolled in an accredited undergraduate or graduate program such as that of Surry Community College.