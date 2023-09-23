Changes in works for Market Street

The Market Street Arts and Entertainment District that has operated in downtown Mount Airy since 2020 is being taken to another level, including an expansion of its schedule to seven days per week.
The Mount Airy Downtown Inc. (MAD) organization also is pursuing the full-time closure of Market Street in conjunction with that change from a weekend operation only, according to recommendations presented during a city council meeting Thursday night.
MAD Executive Director Morgan Vasquez further advised then that downtown officials are advocating no changes in the district’s boundaries, but are seeking clarification in ordinance language for the broadened consumption of alcoholic beverages there.
The Market Street Arts and Entertainment District runs 212 feet north from that street’s intersection with Franklin Street, ending at the property boundaries of Thirsty Souls Community Brewing and Kate’s Craft Cocktails. It also includes Melva’s Alley extending off Market Street, where a mural of the late local singer is featured.
The district includes a public pedestrian area that is blocked off to vehicular traffic, allowing local art displays, live musical performances, food vendors and the lawful consumption of beer and wine within its boundaries.
“It’s a space where families and friends gather and enjoy a wide range of activities,” Vasquez said during Thursday night’s presentation, describing it as providing much economic and other vibrancy to the downtown area. “It’s a space where our community really comes together.”
Tweaks urged
After three years of award-winning success as one of the first such social districts in North Carolina — where folks could gather outside in warmer months during the pandemic and enjoy entertainment, food and beverages — some enhancements are eyed, Vasquez says.
The expansion from the present weekend (Friday-Sunday) schedule to seven days better matches the hours of operation at ABC-permitted businesses within the district while also being consistent with other districts.
Downtown officials view this as “a logical change” to better support district businesses and increase the economic impact.
Plans call for the hours of operation to end at midnight on Fridays and Saturdays and 11 p.m. on other days.
Closing Market Street to traffic full-time, which is done now only on weekends, is viewed as a way to enhance safety. This is to involve the use of removable bollards to accommodate deliveries, emergency situations and flexibility for special events.
“The street closure is the safest way to handle a district like this,” Vasquez said, “no cars barreling down the street.”
This still will allow vehicular access at the northern end of Market Street near the West Oak Street intersection, which is not included in the district boundaries, and the maintaining of public parking at that location.
No parking spaces will be lost as a result of the extended closure, Vasquez stressed.
Downtown officials do not favor increasing the social district’s boundaries, or footprint.
While larger ones have become the norm, “we believe our compact district is suitable, safer and easier to program,” Vasquez told city officials.
Another change involves aligning Mount Airy’s ordinance allowing the social district with that of the state’s definition as it relates to the beverage consumption. Wording in state regulations specifies that “alcoholic beverages” may be consumed within social district boundaries, including fortified wine and spirituous liquor in addition to beer.
Vasquez explained that when the city government implemented the Market Street Arts and Entertainment District, only two ABC-permitted businesses existed there, where patrons could buy beer and unfortified wine.
It now has three businesses, with cocktails added to the mix.
City officials comment
The Mount Airy Board of Commissioners did not actually vote Thursday night on the recommendations from the downtown group, but were supportive of the changes.
Some questions did emerge from council members, including Chad Hutchens, who asked if the businesses on Market Street which are affected are on board with the tweaks.
“Everyone was very supportive,” Vasquez replied in relaying contacts with the respective operators. She did say there was one retailer who prefers that Market Street not be closed, yet understands the concept involved.
And in response to a question from Commissioner Marie Wood, the downtown coordinator said the full-week schedule will allow more opportunities for live music in the district.
That includes possible performances on Thursday night, which tends to be a favorite time for such events.
No date has been announced for implementing the changes in the district, which has been operating through October.
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693.
