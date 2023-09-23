A Mayberry wedding: Dressed as Charlene and Ernest T., couple marries

September 23, 2023 John Peters News, Top Stories 0
Eric Lowery, right, an ordained minister and Mayor Pike tribute artist, performed a wedding ceremony Friday for Bonita Sohn, dressed as Charlene Darling in a wedding dress, and Chris Bray, dressed as Ernest T. Bass, Friday, with Bonita’s daughter, Toby Sohn, serving as maid of honor. The wedding took place at the Blackmon Amphitheatre shortly after the conclusion of the Mayberry Days opening ceremony. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
Chris Bray, dressed as Ernest T. Bass, slides a wedding ring onto Bonita Sohn’s finger as the two are married Friday. Next to the bride is her daughter, Toby Sohn. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)

It wasn’t exactly Dud Wash and Charlene Darling joining in holy matrimony, but it was doggone close.

Bonita Sohn and Chris Bray, two long-time friends from Elizabeth City, were married Friday morning in Mount Airy on stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

The two were joined in matrimony by none other than Mayberry’s Mayor Pike, with a host of “The Andy Griffith Show” characters surrounding them — including a Barney tribute artist clad in a wedding dress, having been “discovered” as an imposter bride only minutes before the happy couple were married.

Sohn is a long-time fan of the show, and has been coming to Mayberry Days for more than two decades. Her late husband, Kenny Sohn, was a regular winner of many of the Mayberry Days contests, claiming trophies as the multi-time winner of the Snappy Pork Chop Sandwich Eating Contest, the Goober Hay-Bale Tossing Contest, and even the apple peeling contest. Kenny Sohn passed away ten years ago, and while that was a tragic loss for Bonita Sohn and her children, she never lost her love of “The Andy Griffith Show.”

Once she and Bray began dating, she told him she wanted a Mayberry wedding.

“I’ve never been to a Mayberry Days,” he said Friday shortly before the ceremony. “I love it, it’s really nice,” he said of the festival.

As for the idea of getting married during Mayberry Days? He said there really was no question.

“When she talks about Mayberry Days, when she talked about getting married here, just to see the way her eyes lit up,” he said of his now-wife. When he saw the enthusiasm and joy the idea brought to her, he said there was no question — they would have a wedding in Mount Airy.

But Friday’s ceremony was no simple wedding.

Eric Lowery, from Scottsburg, Indiana, is a well-known Mayor Pike tribute artist who has been a regular at Mayberry Days for many years and a founder of the Mayberry in Scottsburg festival, is also a licensed minister, which made him a natural to perform the ceremony.

“I’m performing the ceremony, which means I’m going to be the ringmaster, trying to get the ceremony from point A to point B,” he said with a laugh. “I keep thinking after all these years of coming to Mayberry Days there may not be any more firsts, but here we are.”

That he described himself as a “ringmaster” and minister is because the wedding was a bit non-traditional.

That is because Sohn came into the ceremony dressed as Charlene Darling, while Bray was dressed as Ernest T. Bass.

There was and early hitch in the ceremony. Just as Bray was about to offer up his lifelong devotion to his bride, the “woman” standing next to him in the wedding dress turned out to be none other than Barney Fife tribute artist Brett Harris, hiding his true identity behind the wedding veil.

That, of course, was a nod to the Mountain Wedding episode of “The Andy Griffith Show,” when Barney was dressed up as the bride, his face hidden behind a thick veil, to fool Ernest T. while Charlene and Dud got themselves hitched.

Once they dispatched with the “Barney” imposter, Sohn marched in to the Bridal Chorus, accompanied by Bill Hiatt, whose father Russell Hiatt operated Floyd’s Barbershop in Mount Airy.

Pike then explained to those gathered for the ceremony that this was a real wedding.

“When these folks leave here, they will be rightly hitched,” he said.

“Ya’ll are my family and I didn’t want a wedding anywhere else,” Sohn told the gathered crowd of Mayberry fans and tribute artists just before Mayor Pike proceeded with the wedding.

Except for a bit of a hitch with the rings — the good mayor rushed by that part of the ceremony, and after the two had their first kiss as husband and wife, they ran the wedding back just a few moments to do the ring exchange — the two left the stage as a married couple.

“Now, every time we come to Mayberry Days it will be our anniversary,” the happy bride said.