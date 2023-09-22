Mayberry: Kindest town in America?

Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley laughs and claps during part of a speech by Dick Atkins, producer on the movie “Murder in Coweta County,” a 1983 movie featuring Andy Griffith and Johnny Cash.
Bill Hiatt, right, seems to be just a little nervous while “Floyd the Barber,” portrayed by Allan Newsome, gives him a trim during Friday’s Mount Airy Days opening ceremonies. Hiatt, son of long-time Floyd’s Barbershop owner Russell Hiatt, was recognized Friday for his work keeping the barbershop open after his father’s death in 2016. The shop is a major tourist attraction in Mount Airy.
Mary Dowell, left, with Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones, shortly after Dowell was recognized for her role in the operation of the iconic Snappy Lunch. She and her husband, Charles, who died in 2012, operated the local landmark. The restaurant, still in her family, is celebrating 100 years of business this year.
Kindness, tinged with a smattering of emotion, was on display Friday morning during the Mayor’s Proclamation and official Opening Ceremony for the 2023 Mayberry Days.
The concept of kindness, and how it seems to permeate the annual gathering of “The Andy Griffith Show” fans, emerged as a theme among those who were speaking during the opening ceremony.
Mount Airy Mayor Jon Cawley set the tone for the morning. While welcoming a crowd of nearly 300 fans at the Blackmon Amphitheatre, he remarked on the friendliness and openness of both those who flock to Mount Airy every year for Mayberry Days as well as those who live in the city and work to put on the annual celebration.
“Are you kinder because you come to Mayberry, or is Mayberry kinder because you come here?” he asked.
Those words were referenced by several of the speakers featured at the event, many of whom are individuals who appeared on the show, are related to those who have been on the show, or tribute artists dressed as their favorite Andy Griffith Show character.
“This is such a pleasure,” said Ronnie Schell, who played in two episodes of the show and appeared as regular cast member Duke Slater in the Andy Griffith spin-off, “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.” “I look forward to coming here every year.”
“We all love Mayberry,” said Keith Thibodeaux, who played Opie’s childhood friend Johnny Paul Jason. “We love you guys,” he said to the audience.
“We all wonder about the biggest mistakes of our lives,” said Dennis Rush, who played another one of Opie’s childhood friends on the show. “Among mine are not returning Tanya’s calls earlier,” he said, referring to Surry Arts Council Executive Director Tanya Jones. Rush, who made his first Mayberry Days appearance in 2018, said Jones had tried for many years to get him to come to the event, but he never bothered until five years ago.
Since 2018, Rush has often commented on how much he enjoyed that experience — he has returned for every Mayberry Days since.
“Tanya doesn’t have to call me, I call her,” he said. “I was just a child in a few episodes, that meant a great deal to me, but I had absolutely no idea the show meant so much to so many people. That has meant so much to me.”
Karen Knotts, daughter of Don Knotts and a frequent guest star at Mayberry Days, highlighted the difference between people in Mount Airy and among the Mayberry faithful and those she is more accustomed to working with in Los Angeles.
“LA is kind, too,” she said. “Well, kind of kind…people there are ‘I’ll be kind to you if you can do something for me’ kind of kind.”
That is a far different world than Mount Airy and Mayberry Days, she said, where the kindness and affection is genuine.
Perhaps Dick Atkins best illustrated the effect that Mayberry and “The Andy Griffith Show” can have on people.
Atkins, producer of “Murder in Coweta County,” a 1983 movie starting Andy Griffith and Johnny Cash, is in town as part of his fifth visit to Mayberry Days. He was presented with a Key to the City by Mayor Cawley. Shortly thereafter, he illustrated just what “The Andy Griffith Show” means to so many people.
Atkins told the gathered crowed that his best friend, “Carl,” is ill and bed-ridden.
“He knows he’s dying, I know he’s dying,” Atkins said. “Whenever I go see him, he’s watching “The Andy Griffith Show.” Every night he watches two episodes before going to sleep. I asked him why.
“‘It gives me a sense of comfort,’” Atkins related that his friend said. “It’s amazing a show that started in 1960 still has that kind of effect on us today.”
Allan Newsome, a well-known Floyd the Barber tribute artist who was acting as the morning’s emcee, even broke character after Atkins’ story, no longer speaking as Floyd, but as himself, when he marveled at how the show meant so much to Atkins’ friend.
Later, Newsome’s voice cracked as he fought emotion when talking of another Andy Griffith Show luminary, the late Harvey Bullock. He was a writer for the show, in addition to a number of other television and movie writing credits, who died in 2006. His son, Andy Bullock, as well as two other relatives, Kerry Bullock Scarvie and Courtney Bullock, were on hand for Friday’s opening.
Newsome said he had the good fortune to get to know Harvey Bullock over the years, and commented on how powerful the work of Bullock and others has been through the years.
“We think about those characters, but those writers for the show, they’re the ones who wrote those words, created those characters.”
Other speakers included Neal Brower, who wrote the book “Mayberry 101” 25 years ago and has now released “The Essential Mayberry: Behind the Scenes of ‘The Andy Griffith Show’;” Bill Hiatt, who was honored for his work to keep open Floyd’s Barber Shop — owned and operated for more than 68 years by his father, Russell Hiatt; Tanya Jones, who gave general comments as well as honoring Mary Dowell of Snappy Lunch. That business, often mentioned on “The Andy Griffith Show“ and a major tourist draw in Mount Airy, is celebrating its 100th year of business in 2023.