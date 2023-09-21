Program planned Saturday on historic railroad

September 21, 2023

‘Dinky’ tracks recently unearthed

Staff Report
A portion of the original track from the “Dinky” railway once linking Mount Airy and Kibler Valley is on exhibit at the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace, where a program on the historic rail line is scheduled this Saturday.

It is scheduled for 2 p.m. at the J.E.B. Stuart Birthplace, located at 1091 Ararat Highway in Ararat just across the state line from Surry County. The program is free and open to the public.

A centerpiece for Saturday’s event will be a new exhibit of old tracks at the Stuart Pavilion on the birthplace grounds.

These are from the narrow-gauge railroad that passed by the site from 1899 until 1924.

The new exhibit incorporates a recreated 24-foot section of the original Dinky Railroad track unearthed during a recent excavation that occurred a quarter-mile away.

It was “generously donated” by members of the Brown family who own the site of the find, according to information from Mary Hill, who helps coordinate tourism activities in the Ararat area; Chip Bondurant; and Tom Perry, author of a book on the rail line.

Perry, a historian in addition to an author, will be a guest for Saturday’s program, which also is to feature pictures and a model of the Dinky.

Those attending are invited to drive a few railroad spikes on the original track section.

The Mount Airy and Eastern Railway, also known as the Virginia and North Carolina Railroad and nicknamed the “Dinky,” served a key transportation role in the area more than a century ago, according to program organizers.

It began as a hauler of logs and lumber from Kibler Valley to a sawmill at a depot in Mount Airy. Passengers, mail and dry goods services later were added.