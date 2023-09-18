Mayberry Days gets underway

Andy Griffith fans filling Mount Airy for shows, concerts, fun

Staff report
The Mayberry Days parade on Saturday is always a big hit in Mount Airy, with thousands lining Main Street to interact with Mayberry Days guests, artists, and character tribute artists. This year’s parade is scheduled to being at 9 a.m. (Surry Arts Council)
<p>The Mayberry Melodies are scheduled to be in concert Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Andy Griffith Playhouse. (Surry Arts Council)</p>

<p>Michael Hoover, an area favorite for this shows as an Elvis tribute artist, will be returning to Mayberry Days this year. (Surry Arts Council)</p>

The 34th annual Mayberry Days will kick off this week with many well-known activities and guests for this year’s gathering of those devoted to all things Mayberry. Fans of the show no doubt will enjoy the Mayberry experience with a week full of a variety of events including shows, concerts, kid’s activities, and special guest appearances.

Many of the show’s former stars, along with musical guests and entertainers, will be attending again this year. Rodney Dillard who was one of The Darling Boys; Ronnie Schell, who played two separate guest roles before going on to be a regular in the spin-off series “Gomer Pyle, U.S.M.C.:;” Dennis Rush, who played Howie Pruitt; and Keith Thibodeaux, who portrayed Johnny Paul Jason, are among those scheduled to take part in Mayberry Days.

Other guests include Karen Knotts, daughter of Don Knotts who has a new show this year; Dick Atkins, the producer of the movie “Murder in Coweta County” which starred Andy Griffith and Johnny Cash – Atkins will be present at the screenings for a question-and-answer session; Dan Roebuck who portrayed Cliff Lewis in 55 episodes of Matlock alongside Andy Griffith – Roebuck will be greeting before and after the screenings of his movies as well as providing entertainment at the Mayberry Days dinner at Cross Creek and additional shows in the Andy Griffith Museum Theatre.

Others include Dreama Denver, widow of Bob Denver who portrayed Dud Wash the fiancé and eventual husband of Charlene Darling on the Andy Griffith Show; and Andy Bullock, Kerry Scarvie, and Courtney Bullock, family of Harvey Bullock, writer of 31 episodes for the Andy Griffith Show and the highly rated TV movie, Return to Mayberry.

“The Surry Arts Council is excited to host the Bullock family this year,” said council officials, which organizes and oversees Mayberry Days. “They will be special guests at Professor Brower’s Lecture on Saturday, Sept. 23.”

John Floyd “The Mount of Mayberry” will kick off the festivities and will entertain multiple days.

There will be musical entertainment in the evenings during Mayberry Days beginning with Envision at the Blackmon Amphitheatre on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The following evening at the same time, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will be in concert on the same stage, and Band of Oz will perform at the Amphitheatre on Thursday.

The “Emmett,” the official Mayberry Days Golf Tournament will tee off with a full field on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Cross Creek Country Club. Dan Roebuck will provide the entertainment at the dinner.

The rest of the week is filled with all things Mayberry as well as several more performances including Rodney Dillard & the Dillard Band, author Randy Turner, The Bellamy Brothers, Mayberry Melodies, Michael Hoover with Memories of Elvis and a special guest Denise Glass as Patsy Cline, Tim White and and David and the Giants featuring Keith Thibodeaux on drums. Tribute artists will be present all over town and Allan Newsome as “Floyd” will be on hand at the Andy Griffith Playhouse hosting events and posing for photos with hundreds of fans. The official Mayberry Days t-shirt is on sale at the Andy Griffith Playhouse and Museum in limited supply.

This year’s Mayberry Days began on Monday and runs through the Sunday. The Chapel Service on Sunday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre will feature the Grace Moravian Church Band following the ringing of the church bell at Haymore Memorial Baptist Church. The bell can be heard at the amphitheatre. For more information about Mayberry Days and a complete listing of shows and related events, visit www.surryarts.org or pick up a copy of the Mayberry Confidential at the Andy Griffith Playhouse or Visitor Center.