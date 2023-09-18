Police reports

September 17, 2023 Thomas Joyce

• A Mount Airy woman has been jailed on charges including driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse, according to city police reports.

Sharon Renee Reese, 50, of 215 Byerly St., was encountered by officers during a traffic stop on North Main Street near Byerly Street on the evening of Sept. 7.

Reese, operating a 1999 Buick Century, was determined to be doing so while subject to some impairing substance, police records state. She refused a blood draw, which subsequently was obtained via a search warrant.

In addition to DWI and the child abuse violation, Reese was charged with driving while licensed revoked for impaired driving. She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and was scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday.

• Also on Sept. 7, a laptop computer valued at $500 was stolen from a vehicle at a local shopping center.

The theft of the Dell model, silver in color, occurred when a 2018 Toyota 4Runner owned by Barbi Teneil Manchester of Pioneer Drive was entered through an unsecured door while at Granite Town Centre on South Andy Griffith Parkway.

• A mountain bike owned by Yarelis Pachecho Delgado of Austin Drive was discovered stolen on Sept. 8 from Delgado’s residence.

The Huffy/Rock Creek bicycle, blue in color, is valued at $100.