PTCO continues beautification efforts

September 13, 2023 Mount Airy News News 0
Willie France of the Project Timberlake Community Organization deploys the PTCO Yard of the Month sign at the home of Alex Sawyers at 231 Gaylon Street. He will win a subscription to the Mount Airy News courtesy of PTCO for being the winner. The group has been working to improve the quality of life for residents of the community through service, outreach, and crime prevention via community watch.
<p>Project Timberlake Community Organization’s August Yard of the Month belongs to Alex Sawyers of Gaylon Street. Again this year the PTCO has been selecting neighbors who have the best kept yard to win a prize. Their goal is to improve pride and a sense of community in their neighborhood.</p>

<p>As part of their ongoing efforts to enhance a sense of community, the PTCO are trying to convert this building into the future home of the Project Timberlake Community Center in the 300 block of Gaylon Street, Mount Airy. The organization meets on the last Tuesday of the month at the Family Worship Center on 187 Gaylon St., Mount Airy, at 6 p.m.</p>

The Project Timberlake Community Organization is made up of neighbors and friends who want to enhance the quality of life where they live in the Timberlake community, once known as Simmonstown, off Northeast Pine Street in Mount Airy.

This month the organization members are recognizing Alex Sawyers of 231 Gaylon Street as their Yard of the Month for August.

He will receive a subscription to the Mount Airy News courtesy of PTCO. Having a yard contest is an attempt to build engagement and pride among residents of the area.

The community organization will have its next monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26 at the Family Worship Center located at 187 Gaylon Street.