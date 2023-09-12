Man jailed on $1 million bond for child-sex charges

DOBSON — A Lowgap man is being held in the Surry County Jail under a $1 million secured bond on a long list of felony charges related to alleged sexual acts involving children.

Bobby Wayne Glidewell, 75, was arrested earlier this month and remained behind bars on Monday, according to a Surry County Jail spokesman.

Glidewell, who is said to have a background involving youth sports activities in Mount Airy, was arrested after an investigation by the Surry Sheriff’s Office with no involvement by city police, according to an official of the latter.

Multiple attempts Monday to obtain details from the county law enforcement agency about the cases involving Glidewell were unsuccessful.

Court records show that Glidewell is facing six felony counts of indecent liberties with a child; six counts of a first-degree statutory sex offense, which also are felonies; and one felony crime against nature charge.

While that totals 13 felony violations altogether, Glidewell might actually be facing even more, according to an informed source who claims to have alerted multiple agencies to alleged wrongdoing by the Lowgap man in the past without results.

No information about the child or children Glidewell is accused of victimizing was available Monday, including any circumstances involved.

The source said Glidewell’s past activities have included serving as an umpire for youth sports of Reeves Community Center in Mount Airy, including those geared toward younger children such as tee ball.

In North Carolina, a first-degree statutory sexual offense applies to someone who engages in a sexual act with a child under the age of 13.

Glidewell is scheduled to appear in Surry District Court Wednesday for a hearing expected to be preliminary in nature.

No records of any previous charges involving Glidewell could be located.

