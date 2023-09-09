Police reports

• Cash was stolen during a break-in of a local business this week, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

The crime was discovered Tuesday morning at Cosmic Wander Metaphysical and Natural Care located in the 1000 block of West Pine Street, which is described as a specialty store.

The theft targeted a Volcora alloy steel cash box valued at $64 and an undisclosed sum of money.

• Joseph Duwayne Rodgers, 27, of 212 Beamer Road, was served with outstanding warrants Tuesday stemming from a theft in July — after fleeing from officers who had encountered him during their investigation of a suspicious vehicle at 1412 W. Pine St.

He ran away from his 1999 Chevrolet Silverado pickup due to the knowledge of those warrants, police records indicate.

Rodgers was implicated in a crime discovered on July 29 at Sheds to Go LLC on North Andy Griffith Parkway, where a Frigidaire window-unit air conditioner was taken. He is charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods in the incident and is free on a written promise to appear in Surry District Court on Sept. 27.

• Also Tuesday, a case involving financial transaction card fraud was reported by Sean Russell Ambrose, a Willow Street resident, who advised police that an unknown suspect had used his credit card without his permission in August, resulting in the loss of an unspecified sum of money