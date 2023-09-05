Police reports

Recently signs have started to appear around Surry County seeking “Justice for Skyler” after the tragic death of 4-year-old Skyler Wilson in January.

The circumstances surrounding the treatment he received from his adoptive parents, and the so-called swaddling technique that reportedly caused his death, have been talked about for months as residents wait for the wheels of justice to move.

That wait continues.

Still in custody are Skyler’s adoptive parents Jodi and Joseph Wilson of Mount Airy. The two have their next court appearance scheduled on Sept. 25 in Surry County Superior Court where both are facing one charge — a single count of murder.

Since their arrest on Jan. 13 the pair have had multiple court dates and continuances, but no explanation has been provided. Previously scheduled appearances included Feb. 2, March 6, May 1, and July 17.

At the Clerk of Court’s office in Dobson officials had no information to provide on why the trial, or trials, were being continued, saying only that the District Attorney’s office sends over notifications of continuances and new court dates with no explanation given.

An official with the Surry County District Attorney’s Office said that they will not offer comment of any sort on an ongoing case, not even why a case is continued.

A former employee, Sherry Bowman, spoke about her knowledge of the case in February and said that she was told the delay in the trial may have been due to the Wilsons having difficulty finding representation.

According to court documents both are now represented by counsel — different counsel for each. Whether that means the cases have been separated or if the defendants simply wanted their own representation remains to be seen.

Documents show Joseph Wilson is being represented by J.D. Byers of Winston-Salem and has been for several months. D. Kenneth Tisdale, Jr., also of Winston-Salem, was in the process of being secured by Jodi Wilson according to court documents.

A letter to the court from the law firm of Grace, Tisdale & Clifton said they believed they would be fully retained by the end of summer — which may offer an explanation as to the July 17 continuance.

In January, the death of Skyler Wilson was a shock to many residents of this area. The age of the deceased was alarming and his former status as both a foster and later an adopted child drew attention as did the way he was killed.

The couple are charged with murder in connection with the death of Skyler who authorities said died due to hypoxic brain injury due to “too much restriction” during a “swaddling” technique that was being employed as a behavioral modification technique.

The alleged incident occurred on Jan. 5 and when paramedics arrived on scene, they reported Skyler was non-responsive and not breathing on his own. He held on at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem until Jan. 9 before he passed away from his injuries.

One of the troubling aspects of the investigation came to light later when Skyler’s former foster mother said she had filed a report with the Department of Social Services about Skyler and his biological brother Vance’s well-being with the Wilsons. The boys were fully adopted by that time, so there is some confusion as to the channel that report may have taken through the system.

In February a group of former Surry County DSS employees spoke up about the problems that departments of social service across the state are facing. “The reason we want to be heard is we want the best for these families and these kids. We want the system to improve; people deserve better. With the high caseloads and the lack of staff, that’s how things get messed up, or missed,” a former DSS employee said.

Skyler’s biological great-grandmother, Annalisa Johnston, said that the wheels of justice are moving painfully slow. “You can’t get any closures because it all just keeps going and going and going.”

This week, she said she had been in contact with Detective Mark Ward of the Surry County Sheriff’s Office who said the courts were still trying to make it through a COVID backlog. The sheriff’s office did not respond to a request for comment on that assertion, but Johnston said she was told, “It may be a while.”

She said that although many months have passed, she cannot break free from the emotional torment of the event and its aftermath. “No one really knows what something like this does to you until it happens to you.”

“I’m angry, I’m frustrated, and I have no rights,” Johnston said this week echoing a recurring message from her.

As their biological great-grandmother, she wishes that there was a clause for extenuating circumstances so that she could adopt Vance whom she misses greatly.

She said that little is known about the condition of Vance or of the three biological daughters of the Wilsons. “No one knows about their three girls,” she said.

While Johnston was unsure of his current status, she was told that Vance had been moved from at least one placement due to behavioral issues.

According to her, “The last I heard, a family had Vance, but he was hitting because he is afraid” and needed to be removed from that home to protect the safety of others.

“Well, they did the same things to Vance,” she said, alluding to the alternative parenting techniques that created the circumstance under which Skyler died. It pains her to know her great-grandson is out there, and she can do nothing to help him.

“I can’t even be a part of his life,” she said which makes her feel powerless. “If I can’t have or adopt him, why can’t I be a stable figure or influence to him?”

A ‘Justice for Skyler’ walk is planned for Sept. 16 in downtown Mount Airy and Johnston said she hopes people will come and participate. Helping coordinate the walk is Allen Poindexter who said marchers will assemble at Truist Bank at 541 N. Main Street and will march down Main Street.

The date was not chosen arbitrarily he said, rather it was selected with the idea that some of the out-of-town guests for Mayberry Days may have arrived by then. Having that extra exposure will help keep Justice for Skyler in people’s minds but Johnston said, also the deaths of other children.

Knowing people in this community are still thinking about Skyler is heartening, Johnston said. “It makes me feel so good because I was feeling invisible.”

She said improvements are needed to a system that is short staffed in nearly every community across this state causing gaps in coverage. “Kids are dying every day. Social Services has failed our kids… what they’re doing isn’t working.”