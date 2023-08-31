Police reports

August 30, 2023 Thomas Joyce

• A Westfield man was jailed over the weekend after allegedly resisting arrest during a trespassing investigation, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

Jameel Sherrod Lawrence, 32, of 1847 Westfield Road, was encountered Saturday by officers at a residence on Hylton Street, where Lawrence was found to be trespassing and placed under arrest. However, he refused to obey instructions and to get into a patrol vehicle, police records add.

Lawrence was charged with resisting, delaying or obstructing a public officer and second-degree trespassing and held in the Surry County Jail under a $1,000 secured bond. He is facing a Sept. 11 appearance in District Court.

• Tools valued at $1,000 were discovered stolen Saturday from the home of Johnny Ray Oldham on Sunset Drive, where the property was taken from the victim’s front porch. The various Milwaukee-brand tools were in a large red bag.

• Brandon Jerome Hurt, 35, of 168 Pilot View St., was jailed without privilege of bond on Aug. 22 in reference to an outstanding warrant for a charge of assault on a female.

It had been filed on Aug. 18 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. Hurt is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Sept. 7.

• Lanni Gray Treadwell, 33, of King, was charged with larceny and possession of stolen goods on Aug. 20 after allegedly stealing an alcoholic-beverage product from Walmart.

He was found with the stolen merchandise at Northern Regional Hospital, where Treadwell was encountered by officers during a suspicious-person investigation and also received treatment for an undisclosed reason, police records state.

Treadwell is facing a Sept. 18 appearance in District Court.