Vendors invade movie theater lot

August 29, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
In an unusual sight, parking areas at Creekside Cinemas are filled with craft and food stations for the second-annual Fall Sweet Fall Festival on Saturday.

Invasions of various kinds have been subjects for many a movie, but an incursion at Creekside Cinemas during the weekend involved a friendly force.

More than 50 craft and food vendors set up shop in the theater parking lot on East Bluemont Road Saturday for the second-annual Fall Sweet Fall Festival.

The sight of the various vendor stations enclosed under canopies of every color created quite a spectacle for passersby on West Pine Street.

Saturday’s eight-hour event offered a wide array of clothing, craft and decorative items, jewelry, sand art and similar creations, along with culinary attractions including the irrepressible funnel cake and autumnal “comfort foods.”

In addition to products for sale, the Fall Sweet Fall Festival featured entertainment aspects including face painting and animal balloons.

The event drew a sizable crowd of folks of all ages who braved temperatures in the 90s and a pop-up rain shower about 4 p.m. on Saturday.

It was spearheaded by Countryside Creations, LLC.

