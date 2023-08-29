Police reports

August 28, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Restroom facilities at the city-owned Riverside Park have been frequently targeted by vandals over the past couple of years, including another incident last week, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

It occurred on Wednesday, when a pair of exterior restroom doors received damages put at $400.

• A utility trailer valued at $2,000 was discovered stolen last Tuesday from the residence of its owner, John Luis Lima, on Cynthia Drive.

Police records indicate that a 2004 Tow-brand trailer was involved, described as 8 feet by 5 feet and red in color. It was bearing tag number BM24659.

• Elizabeth Perez, 22, of 1868 White Dirt Road, Dobson, was charged with being intoxicated and disruptive on Aug. 19 after city officers investigated a domestic incident at a business in the 900 block of West Pine Street.

During the encounter, Perez allegedly became irate and began cursing. The Dobson woman was found to be impaired and was arrested due to her behavior, police records state.

She was held in the Surry County Jail under a $300 secured bond and is facing a Sept. 11 appearance in District Court.

• An investigation of an Aug. 16 vehicle crash at an unspecified location resulted in a series of charges against Grace Noelle Thomas, 19, of 538 Tom Cook Road, including a felony violation of possessing a Schedule IV controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver.

Thomas also is accused of driving while impaired, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing marijuana paraphernalia.

The driver of a 2012 Honda Civic admitted to smoking marijuana and exhibited “multiple clues” of impairment, according to arrest records.

Thomas was jailed under a $2,000 secured bond and is facing multiple court dates in September and October.