Floods close schools, knock out power to more than 1,000

August 28, 2023 John Peters News 0
By John Peters jpeters@mtairynews.com
Riverside Park in Mount Airy was underwater this morning after heavy overnight and early morning rains.
<p>Flood waters made driving treacherous in some parts of Surry County Monday morning.</p>

Flood waters made driving treacherous in some parts of Surry County Monday morning.

More than 1,000 residences and businesses are without power and at least two Mount Airy City Schools have been forced to close because of heavy rains and flooding in the city.

Both Mount Airy High School and Middle School are closed because of the outages and flooding, according to city school officials. However, buses were already on their routes and had picked up a number of children and youth at those schools. School officials said they would not be rerunning the bus routes to take those youth home — instead parents and guardians can pick them up in the commons area of the school.

As of 10 a.m. today, Duke Energy said there were more than 1,000 customers in Surry County without power, most in the Flat Rock area of Mount Airy and surrounding areas. Surry-Yadkin Electric Co. was reporting 52 outages in Surry County at the same time. Most of the power outages were caused by downed trees, which fell once the ground became saturated with the rain.