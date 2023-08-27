Seven honored at Surry Community College

August 27, 2023 John Peters News 0
Staff report

DOBSON — Seven area students were recognized by Surry Community College for qualifying for either the President’s List or Dean’s List for summer courses, including two students from Mount Airy.

Maleigha Wendalyn Brintle and Clara Kate Minix, each of Mount Airy, were among those named to the Dean’s List. The Dean’s List honors those students are enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”

Others joining them on the list include Robert Leon Hunter of Elkin, Tyler Gray Phillips and Jessica Ridings, both of of Yadkinville, and Levi Chase Rutherford of Galax, Virginia. Each of the students on the Dean’s List will receive a congratulatory letter from the college.

Dalton Wade Craft of Yadkinville is on the President’s List. Students so honored must be enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours of college level coursework and maintain a 3.8 grade point average for the semester with no final grade lower than a “C.”

Surry Community College is registering students for fall 2023 mid-term classes. Go to surry.edu to learn more.