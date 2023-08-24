City pair arrested after pursuit

By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
STUART, Va. — Two Mount Airy residents were incarcerated without bail this week after a pursuit that began in the city and ended with their arrest in Virginia, according to Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Ismael Valle Maysonet, 35, of 340 Galloway St., and Alexis Danielle Collins, 24, of 136 Melissa Drive, were apprehended Monday afternoon in the Dry Pond community of Patrick County and are facing charges as a result.

The incident unfolded shortly after noon on Monday when the Patrick Sheriff’s Office 911 Center was notified by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office that one of its deputies was in pursuit of a vehicle entering Virginia on State Route 103.

Sheriff Smith advised that the pursuit was initiated after the Surry deputy allegedly witnessed Maysonet running from the Probation and Parole Office on State Street in Mount Airy, handcuffed with his hands in front of him.

Maysonet then jumped into a blue Chevrolet Cobalt, allegedly being driven by Collins, which sped away. The Surry deputy gave chase at that point, which eventually ended up crossing the state line into Virginia, with the deputy terminating the pursuit shortly after entering Patrick County.

Soon after, Deputy Dustin Dillon of the Patrick Sheriff’s Office spotted the suspect vehicle on Route 103, the driver of which tried to evade Dillon by turning onto Beasley Hollow Road in the Dry Pond section.

Dillon pursued the compact car to the dead end of Beasley Hollow Road and onto a logging road, continuing for about a half-mile. The suspect vehicle stopped and both occupants surrendered without incident.

Collins was jailed on Patrick County charges including misdemeanor eluding law enforcement and driving on a revoked license. Charges of felony eluding law enforcement, reckless driving and other charges were said to be pending against her in Surry County.

Maysonet was held on a fugitive from justice warrant. Both he and Collins were awaiting extradition back to North Carolina at last report.

It was not immediately known why Maysonet had been handcuffed at the probation/parole facility in Mount Airy.

