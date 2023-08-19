Museum musical show set for Aug. 26

August 19, 2023 John Peters News 0

For anyone who loves channeling their inner princess or prince, dreams of the bright lights of Broadway, or just loves a good story and song, The Mount Airy Museum of Regional History will be the place to be soon.

The museum will be showing “When You Wish Upon A Broadway Star” on Saturday, August 26 on the third floor of the museum at 7 p.m.

“When You Wish Upon a Broadway Star” is a one-woman show performed by Jennifer Johnson-Brown. She will be performing music from Broadway shows and Disney classics that have helped shape who she is today. These songs tell the story of how she learned that when you wish upon a star dreams do come true. Some of the music she’ll be performing include “Hello, Dolly!” from “Hello Dolly,” “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Disney’s Cinderella,” “Almost There” from “Disney’s Princess and the Frog,” “Summer Time” from “Porgy and Bess,” and “When You Wish Upon a Star” from “Disney’s Pinocchio.”

Tickets are on sale now, $10 for guests 13 years old and older, $7 for children ages 3 through 12, and any child 2 years old or younger is free. The museum will have popcorn and drinks for sale before the show begins.

Proceeds from the show and concessions will go toward the Tar Heel Junior Historians, the museum’s award-winning Junior Historian after-school club at the museum.

Limited seating for the show is available, museum officials suggest buying tickets in advance by calling or booking through the museum’s website at www.northcarolinamuseum.org, calling 336-786-4478, or stopping by the museum at 301 N. Main St.