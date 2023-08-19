SYEMC donates $38,000 to area nonprofits

Travis Bode, right, chairman of the SYEMC Community Projects Committee, presents $19,000 to Jennifer Lawson of Make-A-Wish Central and Western NC to fund “dreams” for youth in the SYEMC service area. (Wendy Wood | SYEMC)
Travis Bode, right, chairman of the SYEMC Community Projects Committee, presents $19,000 to Kevin Hege of Surry County Veteran’s Council to support veterans in need. (Wendy Wood | SYEMC)

DOBSON — Earlier this year, 28 teams made up of business partners and affiliates of Surry-Yadkin Electric Membership Corporation (SYEMC) teed off in an 18-hole competition with one common goal — to give back to local organizations in need.

The cooperative’s 11th Charity Golf Tournament raised more than $38,000, surpassing the SYEMC Community Projects Committee’s goal of $30,000.

This week, members of SYEMC’s Community Projects Committee, led by chairman Travis Bode, SYEMC’s economic development manager, presented checks to Make-a-Wish Central and Western North Carolina and the Surry County Veteran’s Council. Each organization received $19,000.

The day of the tournament, representatives of Make-A-Wish Central and Western North Carolina and the Surry County Veteran’s Council were on hand to help volunteer and greet the 112 golfers at Cedarbrook Country Club in State Road. The 28 teams were divided in two flights for the captain’s choice format.

First flight winners were David Burton, Patrick Frazier, Conner Key and Pension Badgett with a score of 49. Second place, with a score of 51, were Johnny Anderson, Kathy Anderson, McKenna Anderson and Marc Anderson.

The winners of the second flight, with a score of 55, were Jeff Sedlacek, Greyson Cox, Michael Frazier and Ralph Holt. Second place, with a score of 55, were Bo Lankford, Tyler Reavis, Randy Fields and Jim Benfield.

Closest to the pin award went to Scott Wylie, and longest drive winner was Chad Huff.

“Maintaining last year’s proceeds was a goal that we were hopeful to meet. Once we started to receive sponsorship funding and donations, we were thrilled to see that our goal wasn’t farfetched in the slightest. I think it’s safe to say that we can increase our goal efforts for the 2024 tournament,” said Bode.

“One of Surry-Yadkin Electric’s Cooperative principles is concern for community,” he said. “It is no secret that our staff and our community partners are dedicated to serving and assisting those in need in our service area.”

In addition to the annual golf tournament, Surry-Yadkin EMC, a member-owned not-for-profit electric cooperative, hosts food drives, sponsors families at Christmas, sponsors youth programs like NC Youth Tour, Bright Ideas Education Grants — with applications from area teachers due by Sept. 15 — and Touchstone Energy Sports Camp Scholarships, and more.

For more information on SYEMC and its community programs, visit the cooperative’s website at syemc.com.