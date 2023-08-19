Open Air Ministries welcomes residents to Open House

By Ryan Kelly ryan.kelly@mtairynews.com
The Helping Hands Foundation of Surry County moved 227 Rockford Street in Mount Airy last year. Open Air Ministries will be hosting an Open House event Tuesday, August 22, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for residents to learn about the services they provide to aid the homeless of the area. (Photo: Helping Hands Foundation)

Open Air Ministries will be holding an open house next week to allow members of the community to get a better understanding of the group’s mission.

Kurt and Nancy VanDrie want anyone who is curious to come to their Community Open House on Tuesday, August 22, inside the Helping Hands of Surry building located at 227 Rockford Street in Mount Airy, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

On Tuesday residents can learn about the services Open Air Ministries provides along with the Shepherd’s House Street Outreach program for the homeless in the area. VanDrie said, “Our ministry is partnering with The Shepherd’s House Outreach team and as such they are providing us the space in the Helping Hands location.”

“If you have heart for the homeless, please come and see what we’re doing at Drop-In Center to help our homeless neighbors,” they wrote.

VanDrie said at the Drop-In Center they are, “Blessed to serve meals and provide toiletries, socks, clothing and snacks for 15 to 20 homeless folks on Mondays and Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. at 227 Rockford Street, Mount Airy, in the Helping Hands building.”

He said that recent contributions from the likes of the Circle of Compassion at Mount Airy Wesleyan and from residents at RidgeCrest are a huge help to their effort. He offered thanks to all who donated, “For their huge hearts.”

More support from the community is needed as there are limited resources to help the homeless. “Sadly, there will always be homeless, and we can’t just move them along or push them aside, we need to work together to provide them essentials and real solutions for the causes that lead to homelessness,” he said.

He said their invitation is an open one. “We welcome anyone at any time to stop by during our hours of operation and see firsthand how we are serving the homeless and in doing so we feel we are serving the community in its entirety as well.”

He said the 501c3 charitable organization’s mission “Is to serve the homeless with the intention of helping with their day to day needs while pointing them to other services which may assist them in moving from the streets.”

The drop in events offer a chance for the homeless to get something to eat, find a place to get out of the heat, and the group also provides toiletries, socks, and blankets to those in need.

“We also offer them a chance to meet with a counselor provided by the Shepherd’s House on Fridays to assist them in services such as getting ID replacements; job assistance; EBT cards, and housing assistance if available and if they are open to it, also directed to general rehab services,” he said.

“Our message to the community is that the reality is: we do have homeless people in our area. Many of them have family ties to this area and have for years. These people have hopes, dreams and feelings as we all do, but for a variety of reasons have found themselves in the situation they are in and the solution to getting out of those situations is seldom easy or simple.,” VanDrie explained.

“We hope that by providing the services and meeting some of their basic needs, that it will first, point them to the Lord, and secondly to offer them essentials so that they may be less inclined to steal or panhandle from other residents.”

He points to the Book of Isaiah, “Which tells us …to share your food with the hungry, and to provide the poor wanderer with shelter— when you see the naked, to clothe them, and not to turn away from your own flesh and blood.”

The open house is a chance for the ministry to reach out to the community and inform them of the services they provide. It will also allow a chance to see how other individuals or groups may partner with Open Air Ministries to help others.