Police reports

August 18, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• Property damage was discovered Monday at a downtown business location, according to Mount Airy Police Department reports.

That incident occurred at an unspecified department/discount store, which has been known as A Touch of Mayberry.

The crime involved a blunt object being used to break a 6-foot by 6-foot tinted exterior glass window, with Marsh Rental Properties listed as the victim.

• Heather Lynn Browning, 41, of Dryden, Michigan, turned herself in at the police station Tuesday in reference to an outstanding warrant for arrest on a charge of harassing telephone calls.

It had been filed in July 2021 in Iredell County with Amber Brooke Childress of Mooresville as the victim.

Browning is free on a written promise to appear in an Iredell County courtroom on Sept. 6.

• A civil disturbance call on Aug. 8 at a residence in the 400 block of Worth Street resulted in Daisia Mary-Frances Brown being served with an outstanding criminal summons for a charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle which had been issued on March 1 through the Surry County Sheriff’s Office with Daniel David Rector as the complainant.

Brown is facing an Aug. 24 court date.

• Lela Noelle Shipman, 25, of 199 Baltimore Lane, was charged with larceny on Aug. 7 at the Circle K convenience store on West Pine Street. She is scheduled to be in Surry District Court on Sept. 18.

• Shamal Niquan Cox, 26, listed as homeless, was arrested for second-degree trespassing on Aug. 3, stemming from a suspicious-person investigation at 1136 W. Pine St., the address associated with a Food Lion store.

Cox was banned from that location by the manner, but refused to leave, police records state. He was held in the Surry County Jail under a $100 secured bond and slated for an Aug. 28 appearance in District Court.