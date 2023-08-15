Angela Shur, also known as Miss Angel, will use the NCCash.com check she received to aid a non-profit organization in which children will grow food items.
Submitted photo
Some people fantasize about a long-lost rich uncle leaving them a fortune in his will, which can be a similar surprise with a state program.
Thousands of dollars have been presented to Surry County recipients in recent days, courtesy of NCCash.com.
It came from the Unclaimed Property Division of the Department of State Treasurer.
The program involved, commonly called NCCash.com, serves as a repository and clearinghouse for unclaimed assets that can include old bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that typically have been abandoned for one to five years.
Funds become unclaimed because a company, for example, loses track of a consumer, due to an incorrect address or other missing information. By law, such funds are escheated, or turned over, to the Department of State Treasurer for safekeeping until claimed.
“The staff in our Unclaimed Property Division works tirelessly to return unclaimed money in our custody to its rightful owners,” Treasurer Dale Folwell said in a statement.
“In fact, there is $10.1 million payable right now to 136,701 owners in Surry County,” Folwell added.
Checks presented here
Three different parties were reunited with some of that money last Thursday when Treasurer Folwell visited Mount Airy.
This included $5,776.89 for the United Fund of Surry County and $2,775 to the Surry County government.
Giant facsimile checks were presented to representatives of each last Thursday when Folwell spoke at a meeting of the Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce.
In a separate presentation, Folwell gave local businesswoman Angela Shur a $549.80 check at Miss Angel’s Heavenly Pies, her bake shop in downtown Mount Airy.
Folwell said the money to the United Fund and county government resulted from various sources amassed among the NCCash.com proceeds.
In Miss Angel’s case, employees of the state Unclaimed Property Division identified the nearly $550 belonging to her during a routine review of data.
It resulted from Institution Food House, a food service distributor in Hickory, being unable to deliver the money on its own, which was turned over to the Department of State Treasurer.
Special use
The check delivered to Angela Shur will aid a program to meet a pressing community need.
“I have a huge non-profit that I’m working to set up to take care of unfortunate children in the area,” explained Shur, who also owns a farm and orchard outside town.
She plans to invite children to help grow items there for distribution as a sort of food bank.
“You don’t get a chance too often to meet people that work behind the scenes, that work for the state,” the local businesswoman said of her experience culminating with the check from Folwell.
Regarding the unclaimed money, “I guess you can say what goes around comes around because it came in to me and it’s going right into my non-profit for the community,” Shur advised.
Working full-time at her business as expenses are rising, while also organizing and fundraising for a start-up non-profit during a lean economy, is challenging, she acknowledged.
“This is the first check going in there so I’m very happy — it put a smile on this lady’s face.”
Folwell is impressed by Shur’s plans.
“It is not uncommon that people like Miss Angel had no idea their missing money was just sitting there waiting for them to claim it,” he stated.
“What is exceptional is how she is choosing to use the money being returned to her,” Folwell observed.
“Her selfless devotion to her fellow man and desire to uplift her community is a wonderful example of the heart and soul of North Carolina.”
NCCash.com presently is safeguarding nearly $1.09 billion in escheated funds associated with more than 19 million owners, based on information from Folwell’s office.
And the rich uncle scenario is not that far-fetched, the state treasurer told the audience at the chamber gathering.
He related the story of a woman who was unaware that a former boyfriend had named her as the beneficiary of an insurance policy.
This resulted in the woman receiving $200,000 due to efforts of the state agency, Folwell said.
Anyone who thinks they might be owed money can search a database at the NCCash.com website.