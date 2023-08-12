Meadows of Dan festival set for Aug. 19

August 12, 2023 John Peters News 0

The 19th Annual Folk Fair, sponsored by the Meadows of Dan, Virginia, Community Association, is set to get underway at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

The event will stretch from the Meadows of Dan Baptist Church, ending at the Meadows of Dan Community Center.

On tap for the event are Shelby Puckett giving a history talk at the Mayberry Church about the Hillsville Courthouse Tragedy, two showings of the movie My Rock Castle Home presented by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, performances by the Country Boys, an open mic, art, and poem presentation entitled “A Mountain Tribute,” an old Fashion singing at Concord Church, and a gospel singing at Meadows of Dan Baptist Church by the group Right Turn.

As in years past the Royall family will be making preserves the old-fashion way, and Stanburn winery will be on hand.

Outdoor entertainment will include a bouncy house and and axe throwing adventure for the kids.

Among the vendors will be jewelry, wood working, shirts, 31, Mary Kay, Tupperware, local produce.

“It’s also a great time to meet the candidates that are running for office in our county as well,” organizers of the event said.

“We cant forget the food,” the added. “Meadows of Dan Elementary will hold their annual fish fry, Shans Concessions will be available, as well as Super Dogs, hot dogs, we can’t forget dessert, LG Confections will be present with all of their homemade desserts.”

Admission to the event is free. Anyone wanting more information can contact Association President Trinity Goad, 540-230-7943. A schedule of events can be found on Facebook.