Nominations welcome for Hall of Fame, Ring of Honor

The newest members of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor are seen during a damp ceremony in November.
Surry County Parks and Recreation is seeking nominations for future members of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor class of 2023.
Nominations to honor the area’s top sports figures will be accepted through Monday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m.
Founded in 2006 both the Hall of Fame and Ring of Honor celebrate some of the best and most memorable athletes, coaches, teams, and supporters in Surry County. The Hall of Fame recognizes individuals for outstanding achievements in the field of athletics as a player, coach or administrator.
Only individuals may be nominated for the Hall of Fame and that individual must be of good character and must have completed their athletic achievement or service at least five years immediately preceding the date of induction. The five-year period may be waived by the Committee under special circumstances.
Ring of Honor nominations recognize individuals, teams, businesses, or organizations that have made a significant impact on sports through contributions in the field of athletics.
Last year Surry County Parks and Recreation Director Daniel White said that there are no shortage of deserving athletes who will undoubtedly make the Hall of Fame once their eligibility date passes.
There are certain criteria that need to be met for consideration and they differ between coaches, teams, and school administrators.
Athletes: An athlete who has received local, state or national recognition must meet at least two of the following criteria: 1. was born or raised in Surry County, 2. attended at least two years of high school in Surry County, 3. had two years of athletic achievement while a resident of Surry County and 4. made a significant impact on sports in Surry County.
Coaches: A coach who has received local, state or national recognition must meet at least two of the following criteria: 1. was born or raised in Surry County and had ten years of coaching achievement while coaching either inside or outside of Surry County, 2. was not born or raised in Surry County but had ten years of coaching achievement while coaching in Surry County and 3. made a significant impact on sports in Surry County.
Administrators: An administrator who has received local, state or national recognition must meet two of the following criteria: 1. was born or raised in Surry County and had ten years of administrative achievement either inside or outside of Surry County, 2. was not born or raised in Surry County but had ten years of administrative achievement in Surry County and 3. made a significant impact on sports in Surry County.
Posthumous nominations are welcome for those no longer cheering on the sidelines. For the athletes, parents, and fans of this area they may recall a special coach, teacher, or community member along the way who encouraged athletes to excel in the classroom as well as the court or field.
The maximum number for each annual class will be six, who may be living or posthumously honored.
As in previous years, Key encouraged those making a nomination to send along newspaper clippings or other documentation of their contribution to Surry County sports. He noted that submitted documents will be kept so make copies of anything that is of sentimental value and send that along instead.
Completed nominations will be accepted at the Surry County Parks & Recreation Department Office located at 122 Hamby Road, Dobson.
Surry County Parks and Recreation and the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame Committee held a ceremony last November to welcome the newest honorees into both the Hall and Ring.
Inductees in the 2022 class of the Surry County Sports Hall of Fame were Marli Bennett, Eddie R. Cobb, Charles Buster Cox, Elder Manuel Jessup, Daniel Merritt, and Derek Slate.
The recent class inducted into the Ring of Honor were A.M. “AB” Crater and the 2004 Elkin High wrestling team whose members included Caleb Pardue, Austin Beshears, Cory Combs, Felix Hernandez, Adam Combs, Eric Gutkowski, Mitch Anderson, Patrick Humphrey, William Hosier Jr., Brad Walsh, Coad Westra, Greg Hurt, Alex Lazaro-Lopez, Matt Nixon, Dustin Miles, and Coaches Perry Lloyd, Josh Price, and John Orta.