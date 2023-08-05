Scoutmaster recognized for his work

New books available at the Mount Airy Public Library:

Fiction

The First Ladies – Marie Benedict

Bang Bang Crash – Nic Brown

Clymenstra – Costanza Casati

The Last Carolina Girl – Meagan Church

The Maid of Ballymacool – Jennifer Deibel

The Benevolent Society of Ill-Mannered Ladies – Alison Goodman

The Twyford Code – Janice Hallet

The Secret Book of Flora Lea – Patti Callahan Henry

The World and All That It Holds – Aleksandar Hemon

The Audrey Hepburn Estate – Brenda Janowitz

Now You Can See Us – Balli Kaur Jaswal

The House of Eve – Sadeqa Johnson

The Golden Doves – Martha Hall Kelly

All That Is Mine I Carry With Me – William Landay

The Last Russian Doll – Kristen Loesch

I Have Some Questions For You – Rebecca Makai

Homecoming – Kate Morton

The Mobius Door – Andrew Najberg

Coronation Year – Jennifer Robson

Cold Blooded Liar – Karen Rose

Fifth Avenue Glamour Girl – Renee Rosen

The Castle Keepers – Aimee K. Runyan

The Last Drop of Hemlock – Katherine Schellman

Things We Hide From the Light – Lucy Score

Things We Never Got Over – Lucy Score

Brutes – Dizz Tate

Liar City – Allie Therin

Non – Fiction

Mother Earth’s Daughters – Linda Blackmoor

Still Life With Bones – Alexa Hagerty

What’s Eating Us – Cole Kazdin

The Origins of You – Vienna Pharaon

Biography

Once Upon a Tome – Oliver Darkshire

Untold Power – Rebecca Boggs Roberts

The Odyssey of Phyllis Wheatley – Davidd Waldstreicher

Large Print Fiction

The First Ladies – Marie Benedict

Her Only Wish – Sally Shepard Gray

The Black House – Carole Johnstone

The Golden Doves – Martha Hall Kelly

The Tobacco Wives – Adele Myers

Coronation Year – Jennifer Robson

The Tapestry of Grace – Kim Vogel Sawyer

Symphony of Secrets – Brenda Slocumb

***

Storytime is here for kids of all ages. Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is Toddler Time for children ages 2 and 3; Thursday at 9:30 a.m. is Book Babies for children ages birth to 2 years old; and on Thursday at 11 a.m. is Preschool Storytime for ages 4-5.

***

Hooked – Join our crochet and knitting club, every Wednesday at 3 p.m. Open for all skill levels. Bring your own yarn and make the group project or bring your own project to work on.

***

Tai Chi Fridays. Experience meditation in motion, 10 a.m. every Friday in the Multipurpose Room. All skill levels are welcome.

***

It’s Yoga Y’all. Join Ms. Heather on the third Saturday of the month at 10:30 a.m.

***

The Community Book Club meets the fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m. For our July book club event we are reading “Something in the Water: A Novel” by Catherine Steadman. Copies are available at the front desk.

***

Chapters Book Club – meets the third Thursday of the month at 11:30 a.m. Members discuss the different books they have read.

***

Teen Book Club, every fourth Monday at 4:30 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of next month’s book and join us for some fun. We will be reading ” The Last Cuentista” by Donna Barba Higuera.

***

Middle Homeschool Mondays at 2 p.m. every Monday. Makerspace and STEAM related activities for ages 11 and older, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

Murder, Mystery and Mayhem Book Club is held on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6 p.m. A book club for adults that focuses on murder, mayhem, true crime and other tales of terror. Our July Read will be “Blood & Ink: The Scandalous Jazz Age Double Murder That Hooked America on True Crime” by Joe Pompeo. Copies are available at the front desk.

***

Homeschool Thursdays at 2 p.m. for Makerspace and STEAM related activities. For ages 10 and younger, in the Multipurpose Room.

***

The Pre-Teen Book Club will meet Thursday, August 17 at 12:30 and 4 p.m. Come in and grab a copy of August’s book and join us for some fun. We will be reading “Heir to the Sky” by Amanda Sun.

***

All Together Now – Summer Learning/Reading is here. Come by the library to pick up a brochure and sign up for our summer programs. Programs include:

– Teens (13 – 17): Monday Nights at 6 p.m. Pizza will be provided, bring your own drink. July 24 – The More We Paint Together. We will work in teams to paint murals while learning other languages.

– Kids (7 – 12): Tuesdays at 2 p.m. July 25 – DIY Music Makers. We will make our own musical instruments out of everyday items—jingle sticks, kazoos, and harmonicas.

– Adults: Tuesdays at 2 p.m. July 25 – Bath Bombs and Sugar Scrub. We will make fun DIY bath products in personalized containers. Great for self-care or to give as gifts.

***

Summer Reading Logs: Keep up with those reading logs and keep turning them in. Kids go to the prize boxes with each turn-in. Kids and teens — most minutes read, will win a Kindle. Adults will be entered in a prize basket drawing.

***

Upcoming family events include: Thursday, July 27 at 3 p.m. Puzzle Pandemonium; Family Movie Fridays at 1 p.m., popcorn and water provided, July 28 – The Lego Movie: The Second Part

***

Pollinator Counting Clinic, July 27 at 2 p.m. The library is partnering with the Surry County Extension Master Gardeners to participate in the Great Southeast Pollinator Census in August. Join us to learn about the census, and learn how you can help us count pollinators. Then, come back August 19 to take part in the census. Call 336-789-5108 or stop by to register today.

***

July 27 at 6 p.m. – Naloxone Training with Insight Human Services. Learn how to recognize and respond to an overdose and how to administer nasal naloxone (Narcan). For more information about the training, contact Michelle Hopkins at 336-247-6146 or Regina Propst at 828-217-8470.

***

Afternoon with the Author at 1 p.m. July 29. Meet Larry G. Morgan as he discusses and signs his books. Larry writes historical fiction, books about social life and customs in the Appalachians, particularly in the North Carolina mountains.

***

Collecting Donations For Community Care Kits – Our adult groups are creating Community Care kits this summer and if you can. Drop off any donations at the Mount Airy Public Library. Items needed include children’s/teens bookbags; gripper socks; crocheted/or regular lap blankets; hygiene products, and children’s books.

***

The Mount Airy Public Library is also collecting donations for Yokefellow Food Pantry. For the July we are collecting: canned fruit and cereal. Just drop your donations in the blue container in our entranceway.

***

Keep up with all events on our FaceBook pages, https://www.facebook.com/groups/fmapl and https://www.facebook.com/mtapublibrary or our website https://nwrlibrary.org/mountairy/