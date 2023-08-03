SCC Foundation golf tourney slated for Sept. 14

August 3, 2023 John Peters News 0
DOBSON — The Surry Community College Foundation will be holding its 27th Annual Woltz-Harold Golf Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 14, at Cross Creek Country Club in Mount Airy. Tee times are at 8 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

Each year, approximately $225,000 to $260,000 in scholarships is awarded by the SCC Foundation to students including endowed and pass-through scholarships. Money is also set aside to help students through the Student Emergency Fund. Since the first golf tournament to raise money for student scholarships, the foundation has raised more than $1.35 million.

The tournament honors past foundation board of directors Pat Woltz and Bobby Harold, who endowed scholarships for students and volunteered annually for the golf tournament.

Tournament winners do not receive prizes. Instead, a scholarship will be awarded to a student in the name of team for the 2023-2024 school year.

The SCC Foundation Golf Committee is seeking golfers and sponsorships at a variety of price points. Players may participate individually or in teams. Breakfast, lunch, and an evening meal will be provided for all players, with various levels of recognition available within the sponsorship packages. Committee members include Susan Harold Thomas, Gary Harold, Peggy Rees, Alice Connolly, Marion Venable, Jerry Venable and Ann Vaughn, along with SCC Foundation Executive Director Sheila Franklin and SCC President Dr. David Shockley.

To register to play or become a sponsor, fill out the form on surry.edu/golf.

The golf committee is also selling raffle tickets to raise money for student scholarships. These prizes will be drawn on Sept. 14, during the golf tournament, although individuals do not have to be present to win.

Tickets are $5 each or a book of 10 for $50. The prizes include a 55” Roku TV, a 20” Harbor Breeze indoor/outdoor fan, a case of Surry Cellars wine, a Bojangles Bo Box with $50 gift certificate, an Olde Mill Golf Resort golf package for four, a Cross Creek Country Club golf package for four, a Fish Hippie hat, a Pilot Mountain framed print by Pat Woltz, a YETI cooler, and a hand tool from Foothills Hardware and Building Supply.

Contact Franklin, foundation executive director, at 336-386-3205 or franklins@surry.edu to purchase raffle tickets or for more information about the golf tournament.

The Surry Community College Foundation was established in 1966 to provide financial support to students and the college at-large, promoting educational opportunity for students. As a part of its mission, the foundation administers numbers of student scholarships sponsored by individuals, civic organizations and business/industry partners. SCC serves 3,300 curriculum students and more than 15,000 workforce, technologies and community education students annually.