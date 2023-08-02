SCC offering medical admin certifications

Surry Community College offers three certificates in Medical office administration that can be earned in two semesters or less. The program certificates also work as pathways toward completing a diploma or degree. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 17. (Submitted photo)

DOBSON — Surry Community College’s Medical Office Administration program features three certificates that can each be completed online.

The medical office administration program offers a patient services representative certificate, which can be completed in two semesters. The program also has a two-semester medical billing and insurance certificate and a one-semester medical office administration certificate.

When a student completes a certificate, those credit hours can then go toward the completion of a diploma in medical office administration. Upon earning a diploma, these credit hours will count toward an associate degree.

The medical office administration certificate and the patient services representative certificate classes are available to high school students through the tuition-free Career & College Promise program (CCP). CCP students should complete each certificate over two semesters. Interested high school students should speak to their high school advisors.

Medical Office Administration certificate classes offered in fall 2023 include: medical terminology I, medical terminology II, medical insurance and billing, text entry & formatting, professional development, and business math. Classes start Aug. 17 and end Dec. 18.

Lead Instructor of Medical Office Administration Mitzi Poore, says, “If someone is working in the field and needs a credential, these certificates offer an excellent opportunity to get your credential while you work because all classes are offered online. It’s also a wonderful opportunity for high school students to get ahead through the Career & College Promise program.”

For more information contact Mitzi Poore, lead instructor – medical office administration and office administration, at 336-386-3293 or poorem@surry.edu.

For help with college application, class registration or financial aid, contact Student Services at 336-386-3264 or studentservices@surry.edu.

