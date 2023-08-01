Three nights of music at Blackmon Amphitheatre this week

August 1, 2023 John Peters Arts, Entertainment, News 0
Liquid Pleasure will be in concert Thursday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.
<p>The Part Time Party Band will be on the Blackmon Amphitheatre stage Friday evening.</p>

The Part Time Party Band will be on the Blackmon Amphitheatre stage Friday evening.

<p>Phatt City will be in concert Saturday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.</p>

Phatt City will be in concert Saturday at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

Three nights of music are back at Blackmon Amphitheatre this week. Liquid Pleasure performs on Thursday, Part Time Party Time Band will play on Friday, and Phatt City wraps up the weekend on Saturday. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Liquid Pleasure will bring audiences to their feet with a variety of music. The group plays everything from Top 40 to rap, county, rock and oldies. “You can expect to hear everything from The Temptations to Garth Brooks,” concert organizers said.

The Part Time Party Time Band is a variety band that has been performing around the Southeast since 1980. On Friday, the group will be back at Blackmon Amphitheatre. While the band plays a lot of beach music, those attending can also expect to hear some Motown, soul, and other timeless classics.

The weekend of music wraps up with Phatt City. This nine-member band plays the best of beach, R&B, and dance music. “Phatt City draws inspiration from the bands Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire as well as the energetic audiences that attend their concerts,” organizers said.

Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or annual pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.