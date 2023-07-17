Two shows this week at Blackmon Amphitheatre

July 17, 2023 John Peters Entertainment, News 0
The Legacy Motown Revue will be on stage at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council
<p>The Main Event Band will be in concert on Friday in a show slated to start at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.</p> <p>Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council</p>

The Main Event Band will be in concert on Friday in a show slated to start at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre.

Hobart Jones | Surry Arts Council

Live music will take place on Thursday and Friday this week at Blackmon Amphitheatre. The Legacy Motown Revue will get things started on Thursday and Main Event Band will play on Friday. Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.

“On Thursday, Legacy Motown Revue will take crowds back in time to the days of The Drifters, The Coasters, The Jacksons, The Temptations, and more,” concert organizers with the Surry Arts Council said. “These talented performers know how to put on a show with smooth vocals, amazing dance moves, and a six-piece horn band.:

“Then on Friday, music fans will be treated to R&B, Soul, Beach, County, and Funk music. Main Event Band is known for performing a wide variety of music styles along with some of your favorite songs from today. Concertgoers can expect to hear top-notch vocals, a tight rhythm section, and one of the best horn sections around.”

Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or Annual Pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to take a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.