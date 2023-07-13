Strong storms move through Surry County

July 11, 2023
A series of blood drives is scheduled in the coming weeks across Surry County to help offset a dip in donations that tends to occur during the summer.
Not only is the season filled with vacations and other distractions that might keep folks from rolling up their sleeves, the fact schools are not in session also affects the blood supply.
The school population normally contributes around 20 percent of the American Red Cross supply, Chris Newman, a spokesman at its Winston-Salem office — which coordinates collections in Surry and other area counties — has said. The Red Cross is the nation’s chief blood-collection agency.
Opportunities to give
Newman has released a schedule for upcoming open-to-the-public drives in the Surry County area administered by the Red Cross, including these dates, times and locations:
• Today from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Boy Scout Camp Raven Knob, 266 Raven Knob Road, Mount Airy;
• Next Sunday, Piney Grove Baptist Church, 278 Piney Grove Church Road, Mount Airy, 1 to 5 p.m.;
• Next Monday, Elkin Rescue Squad building, 940 N. Bridge St., 1:30 to 6 p.m.;
• July 18, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, noon to 4 p.m.;
• July 22, Francisco Fire and Rescue, 7104 N.C. 89-West, Westfield, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• July 24, Pilot Mountain First United Methodist Church, 210 Marion St., noon to 4:30 p.m.;
• July 25, Northern Regional Hospital, 830 Rockford St., Mount Airy, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• July 26, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, noon to 4 p.m.;
• July 28, Dobson First Baptist Church, 204 S. Crutchfield St., noon to 4:30 p.m.;
• Aug. 1, Salem Baptist Church, 430 Rockford Road, Dobson, 2 to 6:30 p.m.;
• Aug. 3, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, 1 to 5:30 p.m.;
• Aug. 7, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, 1:30 to 6 p.m.;
• Aug. 10, The Humble Hare, 705 W. Pine St., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• Aug. 11, Central Continuing Care, 1287 Newsome St., Mount Airy, 8 a.m. to noon;
• Aug. 13, Bannertown Baptist Church, 1834 Westfield Road, Mount Airy, 12:30 to 5 p.m.;
• Aug. 15, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, noon to 4 p.m.;
• Aug. 19, Antioch Baptist Church, 137 Antioch Ave., Mount Airy, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• Aug. 20, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1432 Highway 21, State Road, 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.;
• Aug. 21, Elkin Rescue Squad building, 940 N. Bridge St., 1:30 to 6 p.m.;
• Aug. 22, Copeland Community Ruritan building, 975 Copeland School Road, Dobson, 2 to 6 p.m.;
• Aug. 23, Surry American Red Cross building, 844 Westlake Drive, Mount Airy, noon to 4 p.m.;
• Aug. 23, Mountain View Baptist Church, 8704 W. Pine St., Lowgap, 2:30 to 7:30 p.m.;
• Aug. 24, Surry County Government Center, 118 Hamby Road, Dobson, 10: a.m. to 2:30 p.m.;
• Aug. 26, Highland Park Baptist Church, 1327 Grove Lane, Mount Airy, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.;
• Aug. 27, Slate Mountain Baptist Church, 3644 E. Pine St., Mount Airy, 1 to 5 p.m.
Contact, other info
Donation appointments can be made by visiting Give Blood or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
This process also can allow one to determine the availability of appointments for drives on the schedule.
Prospective whole blood donors must be in good health, feeling well and at least 16 years old in most states, along with weighing no less than 110 pounds.
An individual can give every 56 days, up to six times a year, according to information from the Red Cross.