Police reports

July 12, 2023 Thomas Joyce News 0

• A Virginia man was arrested late Sunday night while a break-in was in progress at a business in Mount Airy and charged with two felonies, according to city police reports.

Mitchell Dean Willard, 46, of 112 Raven Ridge Road in Ararat, was taken into custody at Sheds to Go, located in the 1100 block of North Andy Griffith Parkway.

Willard is accused of stealing a wooden table, paint, a sink and a paint brush from the commercial establishment, which were recovered.

He faces charges of felonious breaking and entering, felony larceny, simple possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and possessing marijuana drug paraphernalia (digital scales). Willard was held in the Surry County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond and slated for a July 31 appearance in District Court.

• Damage to city property put at $1,000 occurred Monday at Riverside Park, where a brick was used to break a sink in a restroom and two restroom windows were broken.

• Jacob Walker Lynch, 35, listed as a homeless Mount Airy resident, was jailed on three felonies on July 2 stemming from a May break-in at a local business.

Officers encountered Lynch while investigating a civil disturbance at a residence on East Bluemont Road, discovering him to be the subject of outstanding warrants for charges that had been filed on May 25 after a May 22 incident at Servpro on North Andy Griffith Parkway.

The crime involved the theft of a dehumidifier valued at $2,500 from the business, which was seen by a witness.

Lynch is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of stolen goods and was confined in the county jail under a $15,000 secured bond. He is scheduled to be in Surry District Court next Monday.

• Clothing and bath towels owned by Kenneth Lee Willis of Deer Ridge Lane in Ararat, Virginia, were stolen from the Lady Bug laundry on North South Street on June 29.

Five pairs of blue jeans of the Wrangler, George and other brands were taken from a dryer along with four bath towels and five T-shirts, property valued at $170 altogether.

The June 29 incident is similar to other thefts at local laundry establishments recently.