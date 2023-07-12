Personal items of Betty Lynn to be auctioned

A selection of items from the estate of Betty Lynn are being auctioned off by Rogers Realty & Auction. Besides many piece of jewelry are her personal guitar, handbags, and some kitchenware. (Photo compiled from Rogers Realty & Auction)
Rogers Realty & Auction will be conducting an auction of the personal items belonging to the late Betty Lynn starting Friday, July 21 through Monday, July 31. There are over 500 personal items belonging to Lynn that will be up for auction, the majority of which are pieces of jewelry. (Photo: Rogers Realty & Auction)
This fall the conclusion of The Autumn Leaves Festival in Mount Airy will correspond closely with the anniversary of the passing of Betty Lynn who in these parts is best known as Thelma Lou on “The Andy Griffith Show.”
Fans of hers and the show may be surprised to find out there is another upcoming auction of items from her estate to be conducted by Rogers Realty & Auction.
Lynn and her passing represented the end of one of the few remaining living connections to the much beloved show that has helped define the identity of modern-day Mount Airy and continues to be a tourist draw even 53 years since the show went off the air.
She took up residence in the later years of her life in Mount Airy but even before was a much-loved figure. After resettling in Mount Airy in 2007 her appearances at Mayberry Days and at the Andy Griffith Playhouse to sign autographs still brought fans out to meet one of their favorite stars.
She felt just as strongly about the fans as they did about her. Lynn was known to remember a face or a meeting from years gone by and charmed those who got to know her more closely.
Her adopted state felt strongly about her too, she was awarded the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in August 2016 by then Lieutenant Governor Dan Forrest. It is the highest recognition the state can bestow on a citizen and is given to recipients who display exemplary service to North Carolina and their communities which is above and beyond the call of duty and has made impact and strengthened the state.
At the time of her death, she had been working on her autobiography “Becoming Thelma Lou – My Journey to Hollywood, Mayberry, and Beyond.” She did get to see a manuscript of the book before she passed; the book hit shelves in 2022 and is holding a robust 4.8 stars (out of 5) rating on Amazon.
After her death there was an estate sale with artifacts and memorabilia of her life and many of her personal effects. Such items as clothing worn on the show, an autographed picture with Don Knotts, and her recipe box brought in big dollars.
One may have assumed that was the end of it, however starting at 8 a.m. Friday, July 21 and running through noon on Monday, July 31, there will be another auction of Betty Lynn artifacts.
The online only auction will contain 531 additional pieces of Lynn’s personal artifacts that is in addition to the over one hundred items that were already auctioned.
Roger’s Realty wrote, “Betty Lynn made a significant contribution to the great Mount Airy Community, her large fan base, the Catholic Church and the Surry Arts Council. Proceeds from the auction will go to the Surry Arts Council to support children’s and school programs.”
The upcoming auction is heavy on the jewelry and features nearly 200 rings, 92 necklaces, 85 bracelets, 21 watches and over a dozen rosaries, a tribute to Lynn’s Catholic faith.
It also includes silver kitchenware, hats, books, and a guitar – all of which can be viewed now at https://bid.rogersauctiongroup.com/ui/auctions/103801.
Surry Arts Council’s Executive Director Tanya Jones said, “Betty Lynn donated items to the annual Arts Ball and to the Mayberry Days Auction for many years. Betty gave the Surry Arts Council a large number of personal items when she relocated to assisted living and was downsizing.”
“I don’t think she realized how many individual items were in the cases, but she wanted them to be sold to her fans just like the items she donated over the years that she was in Mount Airy,” Jones explained. “Betty loved to buy jewelry – and it show. She loved hats.”
Jones said that Brandt Sholtz donated his time to go through a few of the items and give the arts council some suggested guidance on setting auction minimums for a range of items – some of which are made from gold, platinum, or have gemstones.
This is meant to be an accessible sale with price points set to allow her fan’s a chance to win a piece of the Lynn collection, “We are starting the bidding on all except a few items at $10 so her fans can all have a chance to have something that was special to Betty.”
For those who may be concerned about the provenance of items in the Lynn sale, “The Surry Arts Council can state with full assurance that all of the items in the auction were the property of Betty Lynn and were given to the Surry Arts Council prior to her passing.”
At the close of the sale on July 31, the auction house has said that they will close out five of the over 500 lots every minute starting at 12 p.m.
For the Lynn sale Rogers Realty & Auction have advised that only credit card payments will be accepted. Information on buyer’s premium, sales tax, and credit card fees are available on their website.
Winners can pick up their items starting on July 31 at the close of the auction until 5 p.m. For those who cannot pick up items after the conclusion of the sale, they can do so starting Tuesday, August 1, to Friday, August 4, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Those lucky winners will be responsible for shipping, if needed, and inquiries about shipping should be directed to the Surry Arts Council at 336-786-7998.
For area winners, items can be picked up from the new Arts Center building found at 215 Rockford Street, Mount Airy. For those who have not had the chance, it will be a wonderful chance to see the inside of the new Arts Center building which is located across Rockford Street from the Andy Griffith Playhouse.
Lynn’s donations to the Arts Council and the bids that will come from the auction will aid SAC in their future efforts Jones said, something that Betty Lynn would have loved, “The arts were Betty’s passion, and she loved all that the Surry Arts Council did for children and young folks.”