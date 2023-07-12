Laundry thefts total hundreds in losses

July 12, 2023 Thomas Joyce News, Top Stories 0
By Tom Joyce tjoyce@mtairynews.com
Leaving laundry unattended has been a costly mistake at local businesses recently.

Cinthia Perez Gonzalez of Mount Airy was expecting a normal day of laundry chores at a local business late last month, but ended up being the victim of a crime that has been a regular occurrence recently.

She had made her way to the Lady Bug laundromat on North South Street to wash her clothes, which she then proceeded to dry.

“And we went to the store,” Gonzalez said of her party, leaving the laundry unattended. “And when we came back, it wasn’t there.”

Ironically, Gonzalez had placed items in two different dryers, but strangely, only one was targeted during the June 21 crime.

Yet the miscellaneous clothing that was stolen is valued at about $200, which in addition to the property loss included a psychological blow from having one’s personal items taken in such a way.

This experience has taught Gonzalez a lesson that she hopes can prevent others from become victims of similar thefts.

“Maybe just don’t leave them (unattended),” the resident of Anna Drive cautioned Wednesday regarding making sure clothes are secure at all times.

And she has not been alone. At least five such incidents have been reported to the Mount Airy Police Department since May alone.

Hundreds of dollars in clothing and other items were taken in those cases, with Blue Mountain, Wrangler and other blue jeans brands frequently targeted along with bath towels.

The crimes have occurred at both Lady Bug and another laundromat on Merita Street.

In one case, a local man’s laundry detergent was stolen along with six pairs of his blue jeans valued at $180.

Police chief warning

In commenting on the recent frequency of laundry thefts, the common-sense message from Mount Airy Police Chief Dale Watson is similar to that offered by Cinthia Perez Gonzalez in not assuming someone will respect others’ laundry.

“I believe these are crimes of opportunity based on the fact that the laundry is left unattended,” Watson advised this week.

Though one might save some time by running errands elsewhere while clothes are drying, for example, this can be a costly decision, according to the police chief.

“My advice would be to always be attentive and don’t leave anything unattended,” he added.

“Criminals are opportunistic and in order to reduce victimization we have to reduce the opportunity.”

Less clear is the motivation behind the laundry thefts, which could be a need for clothing by the perpetrator(s) or the possibility that items such as jeans can be sold for ready cash.

Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.