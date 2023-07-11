Three more concerts set this week

The Embers featuring Craig Woolard will be returning to Mount Airy on Thursday in a 7:30 p.m. concert at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Promotional photo)
<p>The Castaways are scheduled to be in concert Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the Blackmon Amphitheatre. (Promotional photo)</p>

<p>Ryan Perry will be making his debut at the Blackmon Amphitheatre in a Saturday evening concert. (Promotional photo)</p>

A country act is making his first performance at Blackmon Amphitheatre along with two fan favorites this weekend.

On Thursday, The Embers featuring Craig Woolard are returning to the stage. Friday, the Castaways perform. Then Saturday, Ryan Perry will make his Blackmon Amphitheatre debut. All shows start at 7:30 p.m.

“The Embers are known as a band that helped define the Beach Music genre,” according to officials with the Surry Arts Council, organizers of the concert series. “They have been touring since 1958 laying the groundwork for what has become known as beach music in the Carolinas, Virginias, the gulf coast region of North America, and every beach in between. Their beach music, combined with R&B, and Soul keeps guests up and dancing all night.”

The beach music continues on Friday with The Castaways.

“These award-winning artists are known as the premier party band in the Carolinas and Virginia with over 50 years of playing music,” they said. “You can expect a night of high energy with a unique performance of beach, soul, and rock n’ roll songs that are sure to please all ages.

“On Saturday, it’s a change from beach to country. Ryan Perry makes his first appearance at Blackmon Amphitheatre with a self-described musical style of high-energy ‘Southern Fried Country.’ This music creation is a blend of modern country with a little bit of honky-tonk hillbilly. Perry is being called one of country’s next big starts because of his raw talent and ability to connect to audience.”

Admission to each show is $15, or a Surry Arts Council Pass. Children 12 and younger are admitted free with an adult admission or annual pass. The Dairy Center and Thirsty Souls Community Brewing will be at the concerts to provide food, snacks, drinks, beer, and wine for purchase. No outside alcohol or coolers are allowed to be brought into the Amphitheatre area. Those attending are asked to bring a lounge chair or blanket to sit on.

Tickets are available at the gate, online at www.surryarts.org, via phone at 336-786-7998, or at the Surry Arts Council office at 218 Rockford Street. For additional information, contact Alena Aldrich at 336-786-7998 or alena@surryarts.org.