Progress made on problem buildings

After city officials gave owners of three unsafe buildings along Pine, South and Franklin streets 90 days to repair or demolish them in February 2022, two remain standing — one deemed a “disaster” in waiting by Commissioner Marie Wood.
“It’s right next to a gas station, which I think if a fire broke out would be a disaster,” Wood said of a structure known as the “red building.” It is located at 600 W. Pine St. beside a convenience store.
Two other sites nearby were targeted by the raze-or-repair ultimatum issued about 17 months ago via a vote by the Mount Airy Board of Commissioners, after numerous other attempts to correct serious code violations had failed. The others were the former Koozies/Quality Mills building at 455 Franklin St. and the old Mittman body shop at 109 S. South St., both vacant for years.
The Koozies structure was demolished last September after being bought by J&E Properties of North Carolina, LLC based on Park Drive, while the former Mittman property also was auctioned last year to the same entity.
City Codes Enforcement Officer Chuck Morris advised Monday that the latter structure is now undergoing construction.
“The new owners have a demo permit for the roof and a section of the back part of the building,” he added regarding the former Mittman property.
Morris mentioned that engineers presently are finalizing plans to satisfy the Surry County Building Inspections Department toward procuring a permit for an unfit of the structure, for which no plans have been announced.
“There’s one remaining, and it’s the red building,” Wood said during the last meeting of the city commissioners on June 15 in discussing the last of the three. “That concerns me because it’s been there so long.”
The red building is located between the convenience store on the corner of Pine and South streets and Worth Honda on West Pine. Its owner has been listed as John L. Worth, who is deceased, with the matter of the structure’s fate falling to his widow.
In ‘holding pattern’
After Wood expressed concerns about the fire danger associated with the red building, Commissioner Deborah Cochran responded that there might be some movement regarding that property.
“There is a strong possibility the red building may have been purchased by a local man,” Cochran said.
Morris, the building codes officer, also referred to that situation Monday.
“We have been monitoring the ongoing purchase and hope that the sale will get done sooner rather than later,” he updated. “I know that as soon as the deal is consummated, the new buyer intends to demolish the red building almost immediately.”
Morris stated that “the real estate side is almost done” regarding the property he says has been under contract for about six months.
The unnamed potential buyer is said to be finalizing deals with franchises, presumably for the future use of the site, according to the seller’s attorney, as related by the codes officer.
In the meantime, the municipality is poised to take its own action in the absence of a sale.
“The building at 600 West Pine is in a holding pattern awaiting the board to initiate the ordinance that gives us authority to get pricing and proceed on with demolition of that building,” Morris disclosed.
“That could occur on the 20th.”
Cochran praises Worths
One problem with the Koozies building involved its earlier ownership by an out-of-town entity, in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, which complicated efforts by Mount Airy officials to gain a resolution regarding the hazardous structure.
Commissioner Cochran says this has not been the case with the red building that is owned locally.
“The Worth family has owned Worth Honda and the historic red building as long as I can remember,” she stated over the weekend.
“They are a wonderful family who has dealt with John’s passing in November 2021 — Velna, matriarch, has been sick for several years,” according to Cochran.
“I believe in showing grace and remembering the people who built this town.”
Tom Joyce may be reached at 336-415-4693 or on Twitter @Me_Reporter.