Progress made on problem buildings

The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee held its second Chamber Lecture Series event Monday as it welcomed North Carolina State House Representative Jon Hardister to speak at the Old North State Winery in downtown Mount Airy.

Hardister serves Guilford County in the state house and serves in a leadership position as the House Majority Whip. He said he gets asked about that role and the infamous fictional House Whip found on television, “It’s not like ‘House of Cards’, I promise.”

More recently, he has thrown his hat in the ring to run for Labor Commissioner to succeed Josh Dobson, who is not seeking another term.

Dobson took office in January 2021 after succeeding one of the best-known names in North Carolina politics Cherie Berry, who served 20 years in the role and gained some level of notoriety for her ubiquitous face in elevators across the state since 2005.

He said of the commissioner’s job that he would approach it in a similar fashion to his current role. “My goal will be to bring the same pro-worker, pro-business approach to the Department of Labor.”

He noted that as it turns out, being labor commissioner is more than just having your photo in the elevator. The office oversees inspections of mines, quarries, amusement park rides, and moving sidewalks found at some airports. Also, the department enforces regulation of minimum wage, maximum hours, wage payment, child labor, and worker’s compensation retaliation claims.

More than just labor commissioner, if elected he would serve as a member of the Council of State, akin to a president’s cabinet, where he would have a say in matters that require approval rather than by gubernatorial discretion alone like state land purchases.

He specifically sighted the stay-at-home orders from the darkest days of the pandemic and said that with changes already passed in the General Assembly, the Council of State will have some oversight over such declarations lasting more than 30 days and after 60 days the General Assembly will have input.

Jeffery Phillips, of Midtown Financial Advisors, said in introducing his friend and former colleague, “I don’t know who his opponents are, but no one is going to outwork him on the campaign trail and if elected, he will serve this state with everything he’s going – and more. You can count on that.”

“I’ve watched him, and I know how he operated and how he thinks. I know what drives him and it’s about service to people and that’s rare, frankly, in the political arena today.”

Hardister spoke to the chamber more about the situation in North Carolina rather than working on his stump speech and appeared at ease in Mount Airy even noting the high turnout for such an event spoke well of the chamber and the community.

In Raleigh, he said, “One thing you don’t hear much about is that there is a lot of bipartisan collaboration in our state capital. Probably 8 or 9 of 10 bills are passed unanimously or close to it, but you don’t hear about that.”

With 120 members in the house and 50 in the senate, there will rarely be full consensus. “We don’t all agree, ever in our own parties we don’t agree.”

“What our focus in the General Assembly has been, has been economic development and we’ve working between the house and senate, the private and public sector, and the governor’s office to promote economic development.”

Currently Hardister said the General Assembly is working hard to complete the state budget, which he said sits around $30 billion and is now in reconciliation. The process will pause for the upcoming holiday, and he said he was hopeful it would reach final approval by the end of July.

Just like Surry County, the state budget is top heavy in education, public safety, health, and social services. “After which, you’re not left with much more than that.”

He spoke in positive terms about Medicaid expansion, once a third rail of North Carolina politics that somehow became safe to touch in the last session after years of the GOP having no appetite for such a move. “We’ve finally been able to reach a deal on that. I believe we created a plan that is going to be good for North Carolina.”

“We worked really hard to craft it so that it will be fiscally responsible and have a positive impact on the state, particularly in rural areas.”

Hardister had some new ideas about funding the states infrastructure that moves away from emphasis on a gas tax. New hybrids and EV cars are not fueling up as much as traditional gasoline vehicles, meaning the gas tax is no longer equitable.

“They are not paying into the highway fund, so we’re going to have to look at something like a mileage tax or something of that nature.”

He explained that his personal Ford Mustang and Explorer get a lot of use, more now that he’ll be on the campaign trail. That level of usage means he is paying into the highway fund every time at the gas pump. “I pay my taxes and I drive a lot, so I don’t mind paying into the system. My mom is retired and doesn’t drive a lot, so she shouldn’t pay as much.”

On taxes he said one of the paramount achievements that has spurred economic growth in this state is tax reform and the simplification of the tax code. He said look back ten years and one would see a state with high personal and corporate tax rates that are being lowered in a phased strategy.

“We didn’t do what other states did, we phased our tax cuts – unlike Kansas,” where he said they slashed tax rates to the bare bone in one fell swoop thus creating funding shortfalls in the process.

“What’s happened is that even though tax rates are lower, there are more people working, more jobs coming to North Carolina. There’s more companies coming and businesses expanding in the state, so our philosophy is basically not that we need to have more taxes, we need to have more taxpayers, we need more employment.”

He spoke to a Surry County sweet spot when he said that workforce development is going to be the key to the state’s future. Using the community college system to its maximum potential can yield benefits, he said.

“There are different pathways, and we have a very robust community college system with 58 campuses across the state. We’ve got to take advantage of that.”

“I’m excited about our community college system because that’s where you’re focusing more of the hands-on vocational jobs you just have to have. These are the jobs that pay well, and we need more of them,” Hardister said. If he is successful in his campaign, he will be a voting member of the state board of community colleges.

North Carolina is on its way to surpassing Georgia in population he said, if folks ever stop moving to Atlanta. North Carolina needs more workers to compete and to do so must also complete the push to full broadband access.

The chamber’s lecture series is a series of events designed to spread education and awareness of topics surrounding local and state government. Hardister follows Kenny Flowers, the North Carolina assistant secretary for rural economic development, in coming to speak as part of the lecture series.